Ludhiana: Trader alleges abduction at gunpoint, probe on, say cops

A fruit trader on Wednesday alleged that two armed men abducted him from his office at the Jalandhar bypass vegetable market, fired a shot to intimidate him and forced him to sign blank papers. Police said the incident appears to be linked to a ₹10 lakh financial dispute. A team from the Salem Tabri police station reached the spot and launched an investigation. (HT File)

The complainant, Deepak claimed that two accused arrived at his office posing as visitors before confronting him over an alleged payment dispute involving traders from Maharashtra. According to Deepak, the duo first discussed the pending financial transaction and then displayed firearms. He alleged that one of them placed a pistol on the sofa while the other kept a weapon on the counter before one of the accused allegedly fired a shot inside the office. Deepak claimed three of his employees, who were on the ground floor, also heard the gunshot.

The trader further alleged that the two men then forced him into their vehicle at gunpoint and took him along with them. During the journey, they allegedly threatened that a criminal case would be registered against him and compelled him to sign blank papers and later dropped him on the road.

After returning to his office, Deepak informed his colleagues, following which the police control room was alerted. A team from the Salem Tabri police station reached the spot and launched an investigation.

ASI Harmesh Singh, the investigating officer, said the police inspected the office but found no spent cartridge or visible signs of firing. “Police have seized CCTV footage from the office and nearby establishments. Prima facie, the matter appears to be related to a financial dispute of around ₹10 lakh. All allegations, including those of firing, abduction and coercion, are being thoroughly verified,” the ASI added.

Police said statements of the complainant, witnesses and the persons named in the allegations are being recorded. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation and the evidence collected, officials added.