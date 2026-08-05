Three-year-old falls to death, mother, live-in partner booked in Ludhiana

A three-year-old girl’s death, initially claimed by her mother to have been caused by illness, has taken a dramatic turn after an autopsy revealed that the child died of severe internal injuries sustained in a fall. Police have now booked the girl’s mother and her live-in partner for allegedly failing to provide timely medical treatment and attempting to mislead investigators. According to the police, the couple lived together with Priyanka’s two children—a five-year-old son and the three-year-old victim. (HT FILE)

The accused, Priyanka Devi, and her live-in partner Dinesh Kumar Paswan, residents of Lakhowal Road, Kohara, have been booked by the Jamalpur police under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The FIR was registered on the complaint of their landlord, Pradeep Kumar.

According to the police, the couple lived together with Priyanka’s two children—a five-year-old son and the three-year-old victim. On Tuesday, the family was on the rooftop of their house when the toddler allegedly fell from the staircase and lost consciousness.

ASI Paramjit Singh, investigating officer, said that despite the child’s condition, the couple allegedly did not rush her to the hospital. It was only after neighbours intervened and insisted on taking the girl for treatment that she was shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

When informed of the death, police reached the hospital where Priyanka allegedly told them that her daughter had died due to illness. However, the post-mortem examination contradicted her version, revealing that the child had suffered fatal internal injuries consistent with injuries caused by a fall.

“Based on the autopsy findings, it became evident that the child had not died of natural causes. The accused allegedly neglected to seek immediate medical care and later gave a false account of the death to the police,” ASI Paramjit Singh said.

The ASI further added that an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events. More sections could be added in the FIR after investigation.