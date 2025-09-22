Writer Banu Mushtaq inaugurates Dasara festival in Mysuru

Mysuru, Sep 22 (PTI) The famous Mysuru Dasara festival commenced in the city and palaces on Monday with religious and traditional fervour, with International Booker Prize-winning writer Banu Mushtaq inaugurating the festivities. Mushtaq inaugurated the festivities during the auspicious "Vrushchika Lagna" by showering flowers on the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru and its royals, amid chanting of Vedic hymns by priests, at the premises of Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamundi Hills here. Author Banu Mushtaq.(AP.)

Celebrated as 'Nada Habba' (state festival), the 11-day Dasara or 'Sharan Navaratri' festivities are expected to be a grand affair this year, showcasing Karnataka's rich culture and traditions, coupled with reminiscence of royal pomp and glory.

In the inaugural event, Mushtaq was accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, several ministers in the state cabinet, among others.

Earlier, Mushtaq, along with CM and other dignitaries, visited the Chamundeshwari temple and offered prayers to the goddess, referred to as the "Naada Devate" (state deity), ahead of the inaugural.

The inauguration took place amid controversy, with objections from some sections, against the government’s decision to invite Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the festival.

The Supreme Court on Friday had dismissed a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court’s decision upholding the state government’s invitation to Mushtaq to inaugurate Dasara.

Objections have been raised by BJP leaders and others to the state government's decision to invite Mushtaq to inaugurate the Dasara festivities, following an old video that went viral, in which she has reportedly expressed reservations about worshipping the Kannada language as "Goddess Bhuvaneshwari", stating that it was exclusionary to people like her (minorities).

However, Mushtaq, on her part, has said that her statement has been distorted by making selective parts of her old speech go viral on social media.

The festival is likely to showcase Karnataka's cultural heritage resplendent with folk art forms as usual; it attracts large crowds and tourists, officials have said.

Various programmes will be held during these auspicious days of Navaratri; the palace, major streets, turnarounds or circles and buildings of Mysuru will be beautified by illuminating them with lights, a practice fondly known as "Deepalankaara".

Dozens of events that attract people are food mela, flower show, cultural programmes, farmers' Dasara, women’s Dasara, Yuva Dasara, children’s Dasara, and poetry recital, among others.

Apart from these events, the famous Dasara procession (Jumboo Savaari), Air Show, Torch Light Parade, and Mysuru Dasara Exhibition are the ones that attract a large number of people.

The Navaratri include various decorations and celebrations in households across Mysuru and surrounding areas, namely Gombe habba (arrangement of traditional dolls), Saraswati Pooja, Ayudha Pooja and Durga Pooja, among others.

The royal family will celebrate the festival as per their traditions in the palace during these days. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, dressed in grand attire, will conduct 'Khasagi durbar' (private durbar) by ascending the golden throne, amid chanting of Vedic hymns.

Famous 'Jamboo Savaari', a procession of caparisoned elephants carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed in a Howdah covered with gold on Vijayadashmi, marks the culmination of celebrations on October 2 this year.

Dasara was celebrated by the rulers of the Vijayanagar empire, and the tradition was inherited by the Wadiyars of Mysuru. Festivities were first started in Mysuru by the Wadiyar King, Raja Wadiyar I, in the year 1610.

It became a private affair of the royal family following the abolition of the privy purse in 1971 and the discontinuation of the privileges of the erstwhile rulers.

However, a low-key Dasara used to be held on the initiative of the local people until the state government stepped in and the then Chief Minister D Devaraja Urs revived the Dasara celebrations in 1975, which is being followed till date.

Police have made elaborate security and crowd management arrangements for a smooth Dasara this year, officials said.