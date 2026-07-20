Tried and Tested: These dresses are stylish, comfortable and worth adding to your cart

White being my favourite colour, I decided to get this shirt dress that looked absolutely stunning on the website. Crafted from pure linen, this dress featured a structured collar and full placket that held the line from throat to waist. Below the waist, it has a skirt-like release that gives a princess seams shape. While I was quite skeptical about the dress because most white dresses are transparent but this comes with a slip inside that makes it easier to carry. Additionally, the fabric seemed comfortable.

While building my capsule wardrobe , I was in hunt of dresses that not just flatter my body but also ensure comfort and stay like a staple for all occasions. After hours of scrolling through websites, I came across Bodhi that offers a collection of dresses that seemed a bit different from what we normally buy on shopping websites and stores. After a thought, I decided to get my hands-on these Bodhi dresses for a trial. After wearing and styling it across different occasions, here's my honest review of what stood out—and whether it's worth adding to your wardrobe.

Overall, I liked the piece, but the sleeves had a more voluminous look than I expected from the website. The fit wasn't perfect for me personally, but that can vary from person to person. While I found the pricing a bit premium, the design stood out.

The dress is priced at INR ₹4,200/-

Style tips: I chose to style this dress with my boots and stilettos, as well with a Bohemian bag and loose waves. You can also add a waist belt if it feels too bland.

Tree of Life dress Another dress that caught my attention was this black dress that is made in cotton fabric. This shirt dress was long and quite relaxed, perfect to style on vacations. The spread collar and loose sleeves add drama to the dress.

However, what bothered me was the two separate sleeve cuts and the heavy pricing of the outfit.