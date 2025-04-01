Menu Explore
Making your 1st capsule wardrobe? Check out tips, essential pieces to include and more

BySoumya Srivastava
Apr 01, 2025 04:54 PM IST

A capsule wardrobe focuses on quality over quantity, featuring versatile pieces like neutral tops, flattering bottoms, and essential accessories.

Are you also spending way too much time online shopping, deciding you look for the next morning and still feeling unsatisfied with the not-so-fashionable end result? A capsule wardrobe may be the solution you are looking for. The concept has been raging in fashion world for a few years now but if you are still struggling to get started on it, we bring help.

Fashion influencer Lakshita Sehgal emphasizes the importance of a capsule wardrobe, which includes timeless staples and minimises clutter.
Fashion influencer and stylist Lakshita Sehgal (@dressbetter.in on Instagram) tell us just how to create your first, perfect capsule wardrobe. It is easier than you can imagine.

Fashion influencer and stylist Lakshita Sehgal (@dressbetter.in on Instagram) tell us just how to create your first, perfect capsule wardrobe. It is easier than you can imagine.

But first, let's get a few basics clear…

What is a Capsule Wardrobe?

Lakhita tells us, “A capsule wardrobe is a minimalist approach to fashion that prioritises quality over quantity. Instead of accumulating piles of clothes that barely get worn, it focuses on key pieces that can be mixed, matched, and restyled in countless ways. Think neutral basics, timeless silhouettes, and versatile staples that transition seamlessly between occasions.”

The result? A clutter-free closet, effortless outfit planning, and a wardrobe that works for you rather than overwhelming you.

Why is a Capsule Wardrobe More Relevant Than Ever?

In today’s fast-paced world, where women juggle careers, families, and personal time, a functional and stylish wardrobe isn’t a luxury—it’s a necessity. Lakshita reveals why the capsule wardrobe concept is more important than ever:

1. Saves Time & Reduces Decision Fatigue

A well-planned wardrobe eliminates the daily struggle of choosing an outfit. Less

clutter, more confidence.

2. Budget-Friendly & Space-Saving

Instead of chasing trends and impulse-buying, you invest in timeless, high-quality pieces that truly serve you.

3. Encourages Sustainability & Mindful Consumption

The fashion industry is one of the biggest polluters. A capsule wardrobe helps combat fashion waste by promoting re-wearing, restyling, and shopping with intention.

The Essentials of a Capsule Wardrobe

So, what should a capsule wardrobe include? While this varies based on personal style, a well-rounded capsule typically has:

● Basic Tops & Shirts: Neutral tees, classic button-downs, and well-fitted tops.

● Bottoms: A pair of flattering jeans, tailored trousers, and comfortable skirts.

● Layering Pieces: A blazer, a chic cardigan, and a versatile jacket.

● Dresses: A little black dress and an easy-to-style midi dress.

● Shoes: Comfortable flats, classic sneakers, and a statement heel.

● Accessories: Minimal yet impactful—gold hoops, a structured bag, and a timeless belt.

By choosing pieces that can be styled in different ways, you’ll never feel like you’re wearing the same thing, even if you technically are.

