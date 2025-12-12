Warm weather destinations for a sunny Christmas beach vacation: Mexico’s Tulum, Greece’s Balos Bay and more

Are you planning to spend Christmas this year on a warm beach? People across the world are busy planning their next memorable trip with their family and loved ones during this holiday season. Here is taking a look at warm weather destinations that offer various activities across all age groups. Christmas 2025: These beaches are the best warm destinations for you to spend time with your family and friends.(Unsplash)

From Brazil’s Praia do Leão to Balos Bay in Crete, Greece, here are five beaches to visit this Christmas.

Christmas 2025: 5 warm weather destinations

Praia do Leão, Fernando de Noronha, Brazil

Part of the Fernando de Noronha archipelago, a UNESCO World Heritage site, Praia do Leão is well known for its breathtaking natural beauty. A massive rock feature that resembles a sea lion inspired the beach's name. It is highly recommended for diving and snorkelling because it is one of the biggest beaches on the island and is renowned for its abundant marine life.

During the nesting season, visitors may have the chance to see sea turtles, which use the beach as a major nesting place. The crystal-clear seas and immaculate sands provide a tranquil setting for exploration and leisure.

Tulum, Mexico

Some of Mexico's nicest beaches are found in Tulum. Playa Paraiso, Playa Ruinas, Playa Akumal, Papaya Playa, and other beaches are among Tulum's most preferred places. Out of more than 200 beaches globally, researchers have identified Tulum as having the whitest sand, 1.4 points away from the whitest shade, according to The Independent.

Te Pukatea Bay, New Zealand

A 2-hour kayak excursion or a 3.5-hour walk from Marahau is Te Pukatea Bay, a hidden beauty. Anchorage Bay, the most common water taxi drop-off, is only a 15-minute walk away.

Te Pukatea Bay is less popular than Anchorage Bay and has fewer amenities because you cannot be dropped off there by water taxi. However, if you would like, you can camp here.

Also Read: Planning when to travel in 2026? 5 hacks to avoid overcrowded destinations and enjoy a stress-free vacation

Aitutaki, Cook Islands

The world's most beautiful lagoon is home to Aitutaki's beaches, which are perfect for escaping crowds. Highlights include O'otu Beach, a large sandbank perfect for kitesurfing, and isolated motus (islets) like One Foot Island, accessible by boat tour for pristine snorkeling and deserted paradise vibes, offering ultimate relaxation and water activities in a truly tranquil setting.

Also Read: Planning your next adventure? National Geographic unveils the world's top 10 destinations to explore in 2026

Balos Bay, Crete, Greece

Balos Beach in Crete is renowned for its gorgeous lagoon with pristine water and swirls of white sand, making it one of Greece's most picturesque beaches. It's a great day excursion from the charming beach resort of Chania and is situated on the northwest coast of the island. Plan a vacation to Balos if you are searching for a beach that will genuinely wow you.