Planning your next adventure? National Geographic unveils the world's top 10 destinations to explore in 2026

Planning your next big adventure for 2026? National Geographic has unveiled its list of the world’s top destinations for the year ahead - a curated selection shaped by the outlet’s leading editors, photographers, and travel journalists. From Europe’s grand Alpine landscapes and China’s newly spotlighted cultural corridors to the Caribbean’s first-ever sperm whale reserve, this year’s picks celebrate places where nature, heritage, and innovation intersect. Food lovers will find their paradise in Manila’s flourishing culinary scene, while history buffs can journey through Morocco’s imperial layers or North Dakota’s rugged Badlands. Below, catch a glimpse of the top ten destinations you simply cannot miss in 2026. Here's the only travel guide you need for your 2026 adventures!(Unsplash)

Catch the 2026 Winter Olympics and stunning Alpine views at the Dolomites!(National Geographic)

1. The Dolomites, Milan, Italy

The Dolomites are a legendary Alpine range known for their sculptural landscape - colossal walls, serrated ridges, and piercing spires - set against breathtaking views of purple snowbells and yellow poppies blooming in the sunset. What makes the Alpine retreat - particularly the northeastern ski resort town of Cortina d’Ampezzo, which also happens to be the world’s largest ski area, spanning 12 resorts and 29,652 acres of terrain connected via one pass - especially attractive in 2026 is its role as host of the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in February and March. What’s more? You can even set aside time between Olympic events to explore Ladin culture at the Museum Ladin Ciastel de Tor, located in the village of San Martino.

Experience a serene, Indigenous-led adventure in the wild forests of Quebec!(National Geographic)

2. Quebec, Canada

Quebec is home to one of the newest and most strikingly wild protected areas - the Nibiischi National Park - which spans more than 4,000 square miles of peaceful lake country in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region and is the first in the province to be managed by a First Nation, the Cree Nation of Mistissini. Centred around the vast Albanel-Mistassini-Waconichi Lakes wildlife reserve - accessible from Montreal via a 90-minute Air Creebec flight - this remote retreat offers waterfront cabins, floating chalets, and sweeping boreal-forest vistas from a cliffside walkway and suspension bridge. Adding to its appeal are newly launched year-round indigenous-led experiences, from fireside storytelling to winter survival classes, as well as fresh First Nations and Inuit cultural initiatives in Montreal.

Beijing offers travelers an immersive experience into its rich cultural heritage.(National Geographic)

3. Beijing, China

Opening its culture-rich heritage to travellers, Beijing has unveiled the Beijing Central Axis - a nearly five-mile stretch of imperial and ceremonial buildings and gardens - recently inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List. Making exploring even easier, a new sightseeing bus has been introduced that connects all the city’s highlights - allowing travellers to marvel at ancient Chinese city planning en route, with views of the Temple of Heaven, Tiananmen Square, the Forbidden City, and the Drum and Bell Towers. More cultural history awaits at the Ming Tombs, the Tomb of Emperor Chongzhen, and the majestic Great Wall - now brilliantly illuminated to showcase the city’s vibrant night-time economy - as well as a new adventure-ready hiking trail at Zhoukoudian, the site where the bones of Peking Man were discovered.

Get the chance to swim alongside majestic sperm whales off the coast of Dominica!(National Geographic)

4. Dominica

Home to around 200 sperm whales year-round, Dominica in the Caribbean is set to launch the world’s first sperm whale reserve - the Dominica Sperm Whale Reserve - protecting nearly 800 square kilometres of waters off the island’s west coast, the free-roaming territory of the majestic sea mammals. Visitors will have the chance to swim alongside these magnificent creatures - or observe them from a boat - under the careful supervision of reserve staff. Back on land, travelers can explore the wild, undeveloped mountainous region of Dominica covered in dense rainforests, and littered with bubbling hot springs and gushing waterfalls, via one the world’s longest cable car system.

Discover the Moroccan capital's intersection of colonial past and its contemporary present.(National Geographic)

5. Rabat, Morocco

Rabat, Morocco’s relaxed Atlantic-coast capital, blends ancient imperial heritage with contemporary cosmopolitan developments, inviting travellers to wander from the narrow alleys of the 12th-century Casbah of Oudaya to the wide boulevards of the French-built Ville Nouvelle. Adding to its evolving skyline are two striking new landmarks: Zaha Hadid’s neo-futuristic Royal Theater of Rabat, inspired by the curves of the Bou Regreg River, and the rocket-shaped Mohammed VI Tower, now the country’s tallest building. The recently restored hilltop necropolis of Chellah - a 14th-century Islamic site built atop Roman ruins - further showcases the city’s richly layered history. Culture-seekers shouldn’t miss the Mohammed VI Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, home to more than 500 works celebrating Moroccan and African creativity - nor the city’s vibrant literary scene, recognised by UNESCO as the 2026 World Book Capital.

Explore the seafaring past of the quaint post city of Hull!(National Geographic)

6. Hull, Yorkshire, England

Hull, a quaint port city in northern England was one of the world’s busiest whaling ports in the 19th century and a fishing and shipping hub until the 20th. It is set for a major reveal in 2026 as a $53 million project showcasing its 800 years of maritime heritage reaches completion. The transformation introduces a network of new attractions - including the revamped Hull Maritime Museum, the North End Shipyard’s two-storey visitors’ centre, and two permanently docked museum ships, the Arctic Corsair and the Spurn lightship - offering an immersive look at the city’s seafaring past. Complementing these openings are the revamped Humber Street Fruit Market, the striking Stage@TheDock amphitheatre overlooking the water, and The Deep, one of the UK’s leading aquariums. A new Maritime Heritage Trail winds through the Georgian Old Town, linking green spaces, maritime-inspired public art, and the Museums Quarter, where visitors can step inside the birthplace of abolitionist William Wilberforce.

Discover all you need to know about Theodore Roosevelt at Badlands. (National Geographic)

7. North Dakota, Badlands, USA

North Dakota’s striking Badlands - the place that shaped Theodore Roosevelt’s conservation vision - will debut a major new landmark on 4 July 2026: the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. Perched on a butte above Medora and designed by Norwegian architectural firm Snøhetta, the building blends into the landscape with compressed wood beams and a walkable, roof covered in native vegetation. Inside, interactive exhibits trace Roosevelt’s journey from his New York upbringing to his time in the White House and his far-flung expeditions, in an attempt to “humanise, not lionise” a deeply flawed visionary. A 1.3-mile trail atop the library overlooks Theodore Roosevelt National Park, where bison still roam the plains he once fought to protect.

Walking through the bustling markets of Manila would be like heaven for food enthusiasts.(National Geographic)

8. Manila, Philippines

Culinary enthusiasts, this one’s for you! The Philippines’ centuries-old blend of Indigenous traditions and global influences makes it one of Asia’s most exhilarating food destinations - and the 2026 Michelin Guide puts Metro Manila firmly in the spotlight. Across the capital, Spanish, Chinese, and Malay flavours collide in vibrant markets including the bustling nighttime destination, Tutuban, and Saturday markets in Salcedo. Attractive eateries serving comfort classics include Manam, New Po Heng Lumpia House, while Toyo Eatery and Kondwi elevate Filipino cuisine with inventive tasting menus and playful cocktails. For a taste of the archipelago’s layered past, the Spanish restaurant Alba’s paella lineup and the beloved Binondo bakeries Ho-Land and Eng Bee Tin, offer delicious reminders of the country’s richly woven culinary heritage.

Get the chance to surf and ski on the same day at Turkiye's Black Sea Coast.(National Geographic)

9. Black Sea Coast, Turkiye

Turkiye’s Black Sea coast offers one of the world’s rarest double delights - the chance to surf and ski in the same day - all set against a backdrop of dramatic mountains and shimmering blue coves. Beach towns like Samsun and Bartin promise tranquil strands, while Trabzon’s old town and architectural relics echo its Greco-Turkish past. In Rize, terraced hillsides produce the region’s famed black tea, overlooking a bustling waterfront. The local cuisine is a standout, too, featuring just-caught seafood, silky kuymak, and garlicky Akçaabat köftesi. Winter travellers will find excellent skiing in Çambaşı, while adventurers can head to Ayder for zip-lining, 4x4 safaris, and alpine treks into the soaring Kaçkar Dağları National Park.

Khiva is Uzbekistan's latest Silk Road attraction!(National Geographic)

10. Khiva, Uzbekistan

Khiva, Uzbekistan’s open-air Silk Road museum, is poised for a revamp in 2026 as new high-speed trains slash travel time from Tashkent, and the luxurious Samarkand Express sleeper and the city’s first international five-star hotel, the Mercure Khiva, debut. Within the ancient walls of the UNESCO-listed Itchan Kala, travellers can wander tiled madrasas, wooden-pillared mosques, and restored palaces for days - but Khiva’s appeal extends far beyond architecture. The new Arda Khiva resort brings family-friendly fun with a water park and amphitheatre, while a lively calendar of events - from the Lazgi International Dance Festival and the Pahlavon Mahmud Strongmen Games to the exuberant Qovun Sayli Melon Festival - showcases the region’s vibrant cultural heart.