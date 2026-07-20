Feel fine after weekend drinking? Liver surgeon warns your liver may still face ‘weekly injury’

Alcohol is widely known to cause harm to your liver. However, some people drink only on weekends, believing that limiting alcohol consumption to two days a week is a safer option.



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So, drinking occasionally and abstaining throughout the working week may create the impression that you are not putting too much stress on your liver.

You may feel perfectly fine on Monday morning. However, hear from a doctor on why this belief that weekend drinking is relatively safer may actually be misleading.

Dr Swasthik KS, consultant in gastro and liver transplant surgery at KMC Hospital, Mangalore, told HT Lifestyle that five days of abstinence do not cancel out the effect of drinking only for two days in a week.

Sharing an advisory, he said, “Millions of Indians who drink only on weekends believe they are being responsible. Two days of drinking, five days of abstinence, surely that balances out. As a liver transplant surgeon, I can tell you with certainty: your liver disagrees.”

Why is weekend drinking equally harmful? Over the weekend, you may end up consuming a large amount of alcohol within a short period, a pattern the surgeon described as particularly harmful. The surgeon called this binge drinking.

Describing what binge drinking does to your body, he explained, “The liver processes nearly all the alcohol you consume. When you flood it with large quantities over a short window, what we clinically call 'binge drinking', it cannot keep pace. The result is a toxic byproduct called acetaldehyde, which directly damages liver cells. A single heavy weekend session triggers measurable inflammation within hours."

Dr Swasthik further warned that this repetitive behaviour can cause recurring damage, terming it as ‘delivering weekly injury on a schedule.’