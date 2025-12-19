Are you binge drinking? Cardiologist warns it can cause holiday heart syndrome

Indulgent meals, celebratory drinks and late-night partying often marks end of year celebrations. Since many revellers throw caution to the wind on how much to drink and food choices out of the door, these indulgences can harm the heart and have other negative effects on our bodies. Be cautious when you drink as too much may put stress on your heart. (Pexels)

Cardiologist Dr Bindu Chebrolu at Houston Methodist wants us to be aware of a little-known condition, also colloquially called the Holiday Heart Syndrome or Holiday Heart in medical circles. It is triggered by consuming too much alcohol, salt and caffeine and can have significant detrimental health consequences on our heart rhythm.

Holiday Heart Syndrome, most commonly known as atrial fibrillation (AFib) is a temporary heart rhythm disturbance causing irregular heart beats. It can strike even healthy individuals after binge drinking, overeating, dehydration and stress.

About one-third of new AFib diagnoses are related to alcohol use. Recurrence of AFib is common in habitual binge drinkers. Binge drinking is defined as consuming excessive amounts of alcohol in a short timeframe. It has become a public health concern globally.

Symptoms of Afib include rapid or irregular heartbeat, chest fluttering, dizziness and shortness of breath, lack of energy, often appearing 12-36 hours after heavy alcohol consumption.

In some cases, Atrial fibrillation can also lead to a stroke.

Here’s an exclusive interview with Dr Chedrolu, where she tells us more about Holiday Heart Syndrome, why it’s a cause of concern, preventive measures and when to seek help.

The holidays create a perfect storm for heart rhythm problems. Even people with no prior heart issues can suddenly experience irregular heartbeats. While anyone can experience Holiday Heart Syndrome, the risk of Atrial fibrillation increases with age, high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, sleep apnea and heavy alcohol intake. Even one night of excessive drinking can trigger AFib in otherwise healthy individuals.

What constitutes heavy or binge drinking?

Binge drinking in medical terms means having five drinks within two hours for men and four drinks within two hours for women. Recent research has also found that the incidence of atrial fibrillation (AFib), the most common type of irregular heart rhythm or arrhythmia, is on the rise.

Why is binge drinking so harmful?

Binge drinking can have profound and lasting effects on the heart because it can trigger the following changes:

Electrolyte imbalances-alcohol promotes renal losses of potassium and magnesium, both critical for cardiac electrical stability. Low magnesium can increase atrial and ventricular ectopy (irregular heartbeat).

Direct cardiotoxicity-alcohol has dose-dependent toxic effects on our heart muscles, impairing calcium handling and increasing the chances of arrhythmia.

Dehydration- alcohol’s diuretic effect can lead to intravascular volume depletion, worsening electrolyte shifts and sympathetic activation, which can increase susceptibility to arrhythmias.

Inflammation and oxidative stress-binge drinking increases inflammation and oxidative stress, leading to arrhythmias and long-term cardiovascular damage.

Why is AFib a cause of concern?

Risks of heart failure rise.(Pexels)

Untreated AFib can lead to stroke, heart failure and other long-term health complications. Studies show repeated binge drinking episodes can convert temporary heart rhythm disturbances into chronic AFib, significantly increasing serious cardiovascular risk.

Tips to manage

The best way to avoid Holiday Heart Syndrome is to drink in moderation or to skip alcohol altogether if you have high blood pressure, diabetes or have had a prior incidence of atrial fibrillation. Also, do not drink too much coffee or overeat high-salt snacks and food. Here are a few more tips to keep in mind:

Hydrate well and pace your drinks

Don’t drink on an empty stomach

Prioritise sleep and avoid over indulgence on salty holiday meals

Don’t mix alcohol with energy drinks or other caffeinated beverages

Use smartwatches to monitor heart rate if prone to palpitations

When should one or one’s family/friends seek help?

If you or someone you know is having a persistent, ongoing irregular heartbeat, chest pain, fainting or severe shortness of breath, then get medical attention immediately. Even if symptoms resolve, it is a good idea to schedule an appointment with a cardiologist.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.