Transformation coach shares 7 signs your body may not be getting enough protein and what to do about it

One of the biggest misconceptions with protein is that people think that only those who are working out really hard or going to the gym or those who are bodybuilders require protein. It is an absolute myth because the fact of the matter is that protein is required for us to be healthy and is important for proper functioning for the body. Yash Vardhan Swami, founder and transformation coach, TrainedByYVS, explains how to tell if you're not eating enough protein with these signs. 7 telltale signs your protein intake may be lower than your body's needs. (Unsplash)

​Also read | Woman who lost 27 kg shares exactly what to eat before and after a workout for fat loss: ‘Aim for 15-25 g of protein…’

How much protein do we need? According to Yash, we need 0.8 to 1.6 grams of protein per kg of body weight, and it would vary depending upon how much muscle we are carrying, what our daily activity is like, and what our age is. “Older and younger adults actually require more protein than the general, and if you are obviously working out and super active, you would require more protein,” added Yash.

However, if you are not having enough protein, here are some signs that will prove that: