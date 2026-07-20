Transformation coach shares 7 signs your body may not be getting enough protein and what to do about it
Feeling tired despite eating well? Here are seven signs you may be low on protein and how you can make up for it.
One of the biggest misconceptions with protein is that people think that only those who are working out really hard or going to the gym or those who are bodybuilders require protein. It is an absolute myth because the fact of the matter is that protein is required for us to be healthy and is important for proper functioning for the body. Yash Vardhan Swami, founder and transformation coach, TrainedByYVS, explains how to tell if you're not eating enough protein with these signs.
Also read | Woman who lost 27 kg shares exactly what to eat before and after a workout for fat loss: ‘Aim for 15-25 g of protein…’
How much protein do we need?
According to Yash, we need 0.8 to 1.6 grams of protein per kg of body weight, and it would vary depending upon how much muscle we are carrying, what our daily activity is like, and what our age is. “Older and younger adults actually require more protein than the general, and if you are obviously working out and super active, you would require more protein,” added Yash.
However, if you are not having enough protein, here are some signs that will prove that:
1. Weakness and muscle loss
According to Yash, you will start feeling weak because if you do not have enough protein, your body will not be able to sustain your lean body mass. So, your skin would get saggy, and you would lose muscle. Basically, your muscles become weak.
2. Constant hunger and cravings
Yash highlighted that if you do not have enough protein, you will feel hungry and crave food all the time because protein is the most satiating macronutrient.
3. Frequent infections
If you are getting frequent infections, that can also be a sign that you are dealing with a protein deficiency because protein is necessary for your immunity.
4. Low energy levels
Lack of protein can lead to low energy levels. So, if your energy levels are low all the time, again, look into your protein levels.
5. Mood and motivation
Protein is required to make most neurotransmitters, which are the brain chemicals that decide your mood and everything else. So, if protein is low, neurotransmitters take a hit.
6. Slower wound healing, dark circles, and swelling
If you get injured, wound healing is slower than normal because protein is necessary for the recovery process. Those who are dealing with extremely low levels of protein would also notice more dark circles and more swelling overall, swelling in the body, because that can also increase inflammation.
7. Skin, hair, and nails take a hit
“Last but not least, your skin, hair, and nails would start taking a hit,” said Yash. Skin would start looking older and dehydrated. You might just start losing hair, and your nails would become brittle if you do not have enough protein.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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