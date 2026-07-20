Bored with regular chai? Try these chef-recommended 4 regional tea recipes from Kashmir to Tamil Nadu

Some teas are zesty, some floral, and others gently sweet, while many are enjoyed without milk. However, they all mirror the culinary landscape of their respective regions.

So, if you are bored with your usual cup of chai, why not explore the diverse tea recipes? Executive chef Diwas Wadhera of Eros Hotel, New Delhi, shared with us four regional tea recipes with HT Lifestyle that you can easily recreate at home. He also explained the story behind each.

India's love for tea transcends geographical and cultural boundaries. Every state has its own interpretation of this much-loved beverage, infused with local spices and flavours that reflect the region's distinct culinary identity. The state's culinary tradition also becomes apparent in the local chai.

1. Himachal Pradesh's Kangra Tea The chef described the flavour profile. This tea has a gentle sweetness with a hint of floral aroma, reflecting this region's light and wholesome cuisine.

“Kangra Tea comes from the beautiful Kangra Valley in Himachal Pradesh. It has a light, fresh taste with a gentle floral aroma. People usually enjoy it without milk, so they can experience its natural flavour,” he said.

Diwas also noted that this tea contains no strong, overpowering spices.

Here's the recipe:

Ingredients 2 tsp Kangra tea leaves (green or black)

2 cups water

Honey or sugar (optional)

Lemon slice (optional) Method Start by boiling two cups of water

Once the water comes to a boil, switch off the flame and add the Kangra tea leaves

Cover the pan and let the tea brew for about 2–3 minutes if you're using green tea, or 3–4 minutes for black tea

Strain it into a cup. If you like, add a little honey or sugar. A slice of lemon can also be added for a refreshing taste

Serving suggestion: Serve hot with light biscuits or cookies. 2. West Bengal's Lebu Cha (lemon tea)

Kolkata is famous for its street food, but the chef reminded us that its tea is also a standout in its own right. This brew is perfect for those who enjoy intense, tangy, zesty flavours.

He added, “The tea is a true reflection of West Bengal’s vibrant and flavour-forward food culture. Combining black tea with fresh lemon, black salt, and aromatic spices, it strikes a perfect balance between tangy, savoury, and refreshing.”

We asked the chef what pairs well with this tea. Diwas shared that it is best enjoyed with hot pakoras or jhal muri during the monsoon.

Ingredients 2 tsp Assam or Darjeeling tea leaves

2 cups water

Juice of half a lemon

2 tsp sugar or honey

A pinch of black salt

A pinch of roasted cumin powder (optional) Method Boil two cups of water and add the tea leaves.

Let it brew for about 2–3 minutes, then strain it into a cup. Add sugar or honey and stir well. Once the tea has cooled slightly, squeeze in the fresh lemon juice.

Add a pinch of black salt and roasted cumin powder if you like. Stir gently and serve immediately

Serving suggestion: Best enjoyed hot with pakoras, samosas, or any evening snack. 3. Kashmir's Kahwa

Kashmir Kahwa is well-known. The chef highlighted that it is widely loved for its aroma.

“Kahwa is made without milk and is flavoured with cardamom, cinnamon, saffron, and almonds. Prepared with green tea infused with cinnamon, cardamom, saffron, and almonds, it offers warmth and depth in every sip," he mentioned the ingredients. "Beyond its flavour, Kahwa reflects the region’s tradition of hospitality, transforming a simple cup of tea into a comforting and elegant experience.”