Love coastal cuisine? Recreate this chef-recommended traditional Kerala fish curry recipe at home

Every state has its own culinary marvels, many of which are shaped by its geography and locally available ingredients. In coastal regions of India, you will see that coconut forms the heart of everyday cooking. Proximity to the sea and water bodies makes fish a staple. This means local cuisine of coastal areas typically includes a wide range of rich, aromatic fish curries. Creamy coconut and fragrant spices further elevate the flavour profile.



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Kerala's local cuisine has incredible variety and captures the essence of coastal flavour. Today, let's explore one of its hearty coastal favourites. Kerala's Meen Manga Curry is a comforting fish curry prepared with a creamy coconut-based gravy and aromatic spices.

Executive chef Kishore Kumar of Xandari Pearl Beach Resort at Mararikulam shared the recipe for Kerala's Meen Manga Curry with HT Lifestyle. He also explained the story behind the dish.

But before we dive into the recipe, let's understand from the culinary expert about the influences that shape Kerala's local cuisine.

What shapes Kerala's local cuisine? The chef said, "Kerala's coastline has long been defined by its relationship with fish, coconut, and seasonal produce. In regions like Mararikulam, where fishing villages and coconut groves shape everyday life, food is deeply connected to what is freshly available each morning. One such dish that captures the spirit of coastal Kerala is Meen Manga Curry, a comforting fish curry where fresh catch is simmered in a coconut-based gravy and balanced with the tang of raw mango.”

Kerala's coastal cuisine is shaped by its surroundings. With a fresh supply of fish from the sea and backwaters, along with coconut and seasonal produce, the region's food has a delicious, distinct flavour. Meen Manga Curry captures this beautifully, bringing together major coastal staples in one wholesome delicacy.