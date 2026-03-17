If you love Korean cuisine, these K-dramas are a must-watch
If you love to savour Korean cuisines, these K-dramas featuring food as the main character are definitely a must-watch.
Korean dramas have taken the world by storm because of their beautiful storyline and amazing cast. While most K-dramas revolve around love stories, we have picked out some of the popular K-dramas where food is the main character. Scroll down to check out the Korean dramas that might make their way to your binge-watching list this weekend. Don’t forget to accompany some Korean delicacies while watching these, I’m sure you will crave them.
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Pasta
The story revolves around kitchen assistant Seo Yoo-kyung, who aims to be a chef and master Italian cuisine. But tables turn against her when her restaurant hires a chauvinistic Italian expert Choi Hyun-wook as the head chef. Watch the drama to learn how she works her way back.
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty
Directed by Jang Tae-yoo, the drama follows the story of a South Korean French cuisine chef who, upon reaching the heights of her profession, slips to the past and encounters the king. The series stars Lim Yoona and Lee Chae-min in the lead roles.
Mr Queen
Starring Choi Jin-hyuk and Shin Hye-sun in the lead roles, the drama revolves around the story of a modern-day ambitious male chef who hits a milestone when he lands a cooking gig for South Korea’s most prominent politician’s house. However, sometime later, he finds himself magically transported into the body of a young Queen Cheorin from the Joseon Era.
Chocolate
This drama takes you through the life of a neurosurgeon who dreamed of being a cook and a woman who is an actress but becomes a chef because of him. Watch the drama to see how the story unfolds when the two meet again at a hospice ward and heal their own emotional scars by preparing meals for the patients there.
Jewel in the Palace
Dating back from the Joseon dynasty, the story is about a woman who rises in rank from being poor to being appointed as the first female royal physician. The drama unfolds her journey as a young trainer cook in the royal kitchen, where she unravels the secrets of Korean cooking.
Tastefully Yours
As the name suggests, the drama depicts the story of two chefs - one who runs the best fine dining restaurant in Seoul, while the other runs a one-table restaurant in a remote corner of the countryside. The story unfolds when they grow together and fall in love while running a small restaurant in the city of Miraek.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More