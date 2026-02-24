AI imagines Salman Khan in different ethnicities; his Russian and Korean looks leave fans in awe. Watch
An AI video showcases Salman Khan's looks as he could appear from different countries, garnering positive fan reactions.
Few stars in Indian cinema enjoy the kind of pan-generational popularity that Salman Khan does. With a career spanning over three decades, the Bollywood superstar has built a fan base that cuts across age groups, regions and even national boundaries. Now, an AI-generated video has taken his global appeal one step further by imagining how Salman Khan would look if he belonged to different countries.
AI imagines Salman Khan in different ethnicities
An AI video created by visual artist Sourav Bhomik shows how Salman might look if he belonged to other countries. It portrays him as Brazilian, South Korean, Italian, Australian, American, Japanese, Nigerian and Russian. Fans were quite impressed with the video, saying the superstar looks handsome in every ethnicity.
One of the comments read, “What a handsome man, looked handsome in every ethnicity.” Another commented, “Prime Salman was something else. Lethal face card.” Another comment read, “Means Salman is handsome everywhere.” Another wrote, “looks handsome in every avatar, but Korean and Russian are love.” Another fan wrote, “Russian version of Salman is killer.” Another joked, “This is 50 shades of Salman.”
In 2004, Salman Khan was ranked the seventh most handsome man in the world by People magazine. Even at the age of 60, the actor never fails to impress fans with his physique and looks.
About Salman Khan’s recent and upcoming films
Salman was last seen in Sikandar. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the film, which also features Rashmika Mandanna and Sathyaraj in lead roles, received a negative response from critics and failed at the box office, collecting only ₹184 crore worldwide.
Now, Salman is all set to essay the role of an Indian Army officer in his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan. Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a lead role. The film, which is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China, is scheduled to release in theatres on April 17, 2026.
Talking about the film, Salman said at an event in Mumbai, "It is physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day, it gets more and more difficult. I have to give more time now (for training). Earlier, I would do it (train) in one or two weeks; now I'm running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that." Apart from this, Salman also has a Saudi film, 7 Dogs, and a Bollywood movie, Kick 2, in the pipeline.
Riya Sharma
