‘Ye Colonel ka look hai’: Salman Khan hits back at those trolling his ‘romantic’ glance in Battle of Galwan teaser
On the sidelines of an ISPL match in Surat, Salman Khan recreated the scene from the Battle of Galwan teaser and responded to trolling on it.
Actor Salman Khan attended the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) match in Surat on Friday evening. He attended the match between Bengaluru Strikers and Delhi Superheros, speaking on the sidelines about his upcoming war film, Battle of Galwan. He also responded to trolling on his ‘romantic’ glance in the film’s teaser.
Salman Khan responds to trolling on his ‘romantic’ glance in teaser
A minute-long teaser for Battle of Galwan, released last month, showed Salman rallying his troops for war while holding just a stick. The teaser shows him giving his enemies and his troops a glance, with trolls categorising the latter look as ‘romantic’. The video shows him holding his ground as enemy soldiers approach with guns.
When asked at the ISPL match to recreate the scene, Salman acknowledged the trolling he received and said, “Ab kisi ko ye samajh mein ata hai ki ye romantic look hai, lekin Colonel hu bhayya. To ye, Colonel ka look hai jo ki samajhta hai ki apne team walon ko, apne jawano ko kaisa hosla de. Vaise hi look main inko bhi de sakta hoon (growls) uss look ka koi matlab hai nahi. Us look ka koi matlab hai nahi.”
(Now, some people think this is a romantic look, but I’m a Colonel brother. So, this is the look of a Colonel who understands how to motivate and give hope to his team and soldiers. I can also give them that kind of look (growls), but it has no meaning. It would make no sense.)
About Battle of Galwan
Battle of Galwan is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman under his banner, Salman Khan Films. Chitrangda Singh also stars in the film based on true events. The synopsis of Battle of Galwan reads: “At over 15,000 feet above sea level, in one of the harshest terrains, courage was tested like never before. Battle of Galwan brings to life a defining chapter of Indian history, a conflict fought in conditions where restraint, resolve and sacrifice became the ultimate weapons.” The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 17.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
A movie buff first and an entertainment reporter next, Neeshita Nyayapati has a decade of experience in print and digital media. Come Friday, you'll find her at the movies reviewing the latest rom-com or masala actioner. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu cinema, with a dash of Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi thrown in.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.