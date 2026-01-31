‘Ye Colonel ka look hai’: Salman Khan hits back at those trolling his ‘romantic’ glance in Battle of Galwan teaser

A minute-long teaser for Battle of Galwan , released last month, showed Salman rallying his troops for war while holding just a stick. The teaser shows him giving his enemies and his troops a glance, with trolls categorising the latter look as ‘romantic’. The video shows him holding his ground as enemy soldiers approach with guns.

Actor Salman Khan attended the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) match in Surat on Friday evening. He attended the match between Bengaluru Strikers and Delhi Superheros, speaking on the sidelines about his upcoming war film, Battle of Galwan. He also responded to trolling on his ‘romantic’ glance in the film’s teaser.

When asked at the ISPL match to recreate the scene, Salman acknowledged the trolling he received and said, “Ab kisi ko ye samajh mein ata hai ki ye romantic look hai, lekin Colonel hu bhayya. To ye, Colonel ka look hai jo ki samajhta hai ki apne team walon ko, apne jawano ko kaisa hosla de. Vaise hi look main inko bhi de sakta hoon (growls) uss look ka koi matlab hai nahi. Us look ka koi matlab hai nahi.”

(Now, some people think this is a romantic look, but I’m a Colonel brother. So, this is the look of a Colonel who understands how to motivate and give hope to his team and soldiers. I can also give them that kind of look (growls), but it has no meaning. It would make no sense.)