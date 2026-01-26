Salman Khan celebrates Republic Day with nephew Ahil and niece Ayat as he hums Battle of Galwan song Maatrubhoomi. Watch

Salman appears in a black T-shirt with a moustache, looking like the Battle of Galwan, while Ayat looks adorable in an orange-and-white dress, and Ahil is seen in a military-green hoodie. The clip ends with Salman giving a cheerful shout-out to composer Himesh Reshammiya. He said, “Himesh, what a melody yaar brother. Too good, you are,” prompting Himesh to respond with folded-hands and red-heart emojis.

On the special occasion, Salman took to Instagram and posted a video with the caption, "#Maatrubhum @salmankhanfilmsmusic". In the video, Salman is seen listening to and softly singing along to Maatrubhumi on his iPad while encouraging Ahil and Ayat to follow the tune. The children smile sweetly at their superstar uncle as they sing in sync.

Salman Khan marked Republic Day by sharing a heartwarming video featuring his nephew Ahil and niece Ayat singing Maatrubhumi, the latest track from his upcoming film Battle of Galwan. The adorable family moment, steeped in patriotism, quickly struck a chord with fans online.

Maatrubhumi serves as a tribute to the nation and to those who place the country above everything else. The song has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya, written by lyricist Sameer Anjaan, and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, lending it both emotional depth and patriotic intensity that align with the film’s powerful theme.

About Battle of Galwan Battle of Galwan is inspired by the Galwan Valley clash of June 2020. The film depicts the brutal, high-altitude confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, where soldiers fought without firearms in extreme conditions. Battle of Galwan stars Salman Khan in the lead role, portraying an Indian Army officer inspired by Colonel B Santosh Babu, a hero of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. The film also features Chitrangda Singh as the female lead, alongside Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Vipin Bhardwaj, Abhilash Chaudhary, Nirbhay Chaudhary, and Siddharth Mooley in key supporting roles.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under the Salman Khan Films banner, the film focuses on courage, sacrifice, and brotherhood. The narrative highlights the resilience of Indian soldiers who defended the nation against overwhelming odds. Battle of Galwan is set to hit the theatres on April 17.