Chitrangda Singh calls this Indian drink her ‘Ram baan’ for glowing skin and shiny hair: ‘You’ll stop falling sick’

Chitrangda Singh has often spoken about the importance of keeping her wellness routine simple and consistent. Preferring desi remedies over complicated beauty trends, the actor focuses on habits that nourish the body from within. In a January 11 interview with Curly Tales, she revealed her go-to beauty and wellness ritual, sharing how a simple desi drink has played a key role in her glowing skin and overall health. (Also read: Dhurandhar actor Akshaye Khanna shares his simple diet and fitness routine at 50: ‘Skip breakfast, sleep 10 hours a day’ ) Chitrangda Singh reveals how jeera paani transformed her health and skin. (Instagram)

What is Chitrangda Singh’s secret wellness drink

“I think it’s really worked and I wanted to share this because it’s like a Ram baan. My hair got better, my skin, my nails, everything,” Chitrangda said, adding that she has been following the ritual consistently for nearly two years.

Revealing her go-to drink, the actor said, “That’s my jeera paani. I’ve definitely stuck with it.” While laughing about its strong taste, she emphasised its benefits, especially for skin and immunity. “It’s horrible-tasting jeera paani, but it will give you good skin,” she shared.

How it helped her health and skin

Chitrangda also shared that the drink helped her avoid frequent illnesses after moving to Delhi. She recalled how she would often suffer from throat and ear infections and had to rely on antibiotics, but after following this remedy, the problem completely stopped.

Highlighting its nutritional value, she added, “It’s very high in vitamin C. You’ll stop falling sick.” Encouraging others to be patient, Chitrangda added that with time, the results would show, expressing confidence that her skin would glow within a month.

What study says about cumin water

According to a study published on April 30, 2023, in the International Journal of Medical Research & Health Sciences, cumin seeds were found to offer multiple health benefits, including anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, improved blood sugar control in type 2 diabetes, better liver health, and potential support for weight management, digestion and skin health.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.