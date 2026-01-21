Suriya's son Dev attends ISPL match with father; fans call him ‘junior Singam’ as they meet Ajay Devgn. Watch
Suriya attended an ISPL match recently and was accompanied by his 15-year-old son Dev. He shared a sweet hug with Ajay Devgn there.
Actor Suriya and his 15-year-old son Dev recently attended an Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) match, a T10 tennis-ball cricket league. Rooting for the Chennai Singams as they played against Ahmedabad Lions, Suriya also met his fellow Singham, Ajay Devgn, at the match. Fans were all praise for the ‘humble’ Dev, even calling him a ‘junior Singam’.
Suriya and Dev attend ISPL match together
Dressed in a Chennai Singam jersey, Dev was all smiles as he accompanied his father, Suriya, who wore a dark jacket and a white T-shirt. The actor was seen throwing a ball, cheering during the match, and hugging Ajay in a sweet moment. The two actors were even called onto the pitch to decide which team would play first.
Later, Suriya said, “I have to start with thanking all the lovely audience for the love they have shown for Singam. So, Singam has become a beautiful brand, and today is about the lion’s heart.” Fans couldn’t get enough of Dev, thinking he looked as charming as his father. One fan commented, “Dev has the same charm of Surya's eye,” while another wrote, “Sorry Surya Bro, Today our focus is more on Junior Singam DEV.” One even commented, “Dev looks so humble.”
Then there were the OG Singam (2010) and its Hindi remake Singham (2011) fans. A fan called Suriya by his character’s name, writing, “Duraisingam is back!” Another wrote, “Two Singams. One roar.” A fan even had a suggestion, “Bhai singham 4 banao usme Ajay sir cameo karenge (Brother make Singam 4 and Ajay Devgn will have a cameo).”
About Suriya’s family
Suriya married actor Jyotika in September 2006 in Chennai. The couple met on the set of the 1999 film Poovellam Kettuppar and fell in love. Their daughter, Diya, was born in 2007, and their son, Dev, was born in 2010. The actor was last seen in the 2025 Karthik Subbaraj film Retro. He will soon star in RJ Balaji’s Karuppu, apart from untitled projects by Venky Atluri and Jithu Madhavan.
