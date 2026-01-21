Suriya's son Dev attends ISPL match with father; fans call him ‘junior Singam’ as they meet Ajay Devgn. Watch

Dressed in a Chennai Singam jersey, Dev was all smiles as he accompanied his father, Suriya, who wore a dark jacket and a white T-shirt. The actor was seen throwing a ball, cheering during the match, and hugging Ajay in a sweet moment. The two actors were even called onto the pitch to decide which team would play first.

Actor Suriya and his 15-year-old son Dev recently attended an Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) match, a T10 tennis-ball cricket league. Rooting for the Chennai Singams as they played against Ahmedabad Lions, Suriya also met his fellow Singham, Ajay Devgn, at the match. Fans were all praise for the ‘humble’ Dev, even calling him a ‘junior Singam’.

Later, Suriya said, “I have to start with thanking all the lovely audience for the love they have shown for Singam. So, Singam has become a beautiful brand, and today is about the lion’s heart.” Fans couldn’t get enough of Dev, thinking he looked as charming as his father. One fan commented, “Dev has the same charm of Surya's eye,” while another wrote, “Sorry Surya Bro, Today our focus is more on Junior Singam DEV.” One even commented, “Dev looks so humble.”

Then there were the OG Singam (2010) and its Hindi remake Singham (2011) fans. A fan called Suriya by his character’s name, writing, “Duraisingam is back!” Another wrote, “Two Singams. One roar.” A fan even had a suggestion, “Bhai singham 4 banao usme Ajay sir cameo karenge (Brother make Singam 4 and Ajay Devgn will have a cameo).”