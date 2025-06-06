Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
Fans think Salman Khan's 1 second glimpse in Saudi film teaser is better than his entire Singham Again cameo

ByRiya Sharma
Jun 06, 2025 05:02 PM IST

Saudi film 7 Dogs teaser has Indian fans gushing about the fiery cameos of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. 

The teaser of the Saudi film 7 Dogs, directed by Bad Boys 3 filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, has finally dropped, offering a glimpse of Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt in fiery cameo appearances that have left fans raving. (Also Read: Salman Khan confirms film with Atlee is delayed, announces new actioner with Sanjay Dutt: Its action is on another level)

Salman Khan's cameo in Saudi film 7 Dogs.
Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt's cameos in 7 Dogs


While the details of Salman and Sanjay’s roles are being kept under wraps, the teaser hints at their significant presence in this action-packed flick. Salman is seen in a white suit, sporting a cunning expression and a witty smile, while Sanjay appears as a menacing figure, holding a revolver in his hand.

A Reddit user shared the teaser on the platform, prompting fans to gush over Salman’s looks. One comment read, “Bhai is looking good here.” Another said, “He is finally doing something new.” A user remarked, “This one second is way better than that Singham Again cameo.” Fans also celebrated the duo’s screen presence, with one writing, “Salman and Sanjay are bringing in the heat with epic cameos,” and another adding, “Goosebumps.”

Salman bhai cameo in Egyptian movie the seven dogs,happy to see him in our cinema
byu/shawerma114 inBollyBlindsNGossip

About 7 Dogs

Starring Egyptian actors Karim Abdel-Aziz and Ahmed Ezz, the film centres around the fight against a dangerous new drug flooding the Middle East. The story was conceived by Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, who previously wrote the Saudi TV series The Eight. 7 Dogs is slated for release later this year.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming films

During a media interaction while promoting his film Sikandar, Salman confirmed another project with Sanjay, saying, “I’m doing another big action film after Sikandar. The action there is on another level. That’s rustic action. I’m doing it with my elder brother in the industry... Sanjay Dutt.”

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is currently seen in Housefull 5, which has opened to positive reviews. He also has the Kannada film KD – The Devil in the pipeline, co-starring Shilpa Shetty, Nora Fatehi, Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah and others in key roles.

