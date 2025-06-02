Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt's intense looks from Dhurandhar set leaked! Fans say ‘aag lagne wali hai’. Watch

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt are set to share the screen for the first time in Aditya Dhar’s much-anticipated action thriller Dhurandhar. The film is currently in production, and a behind-the-scenes video from the set has surfaced online, offering fans a thrilling glimpse into their intense looks. Social media is buzzing with excitement. (Also Read: Sanjay Dutt confirms he has beaten cancer: ‘I am happy to come out victorious from this battle’) Sanjay Dutt and Ranveer Singh's video from Dhurandhar set surfaces online.

Sanjay Dutt and Ranveer Singh's video from Dhurandhar set

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared a video showing Ranveer Singh striding purposefully in a long coat. What instantly grabbed fans’ attention was his look—long, open hair and a thick beard—reminiscent of his menacing Khilji avatar. The video also offers a peek at Sanjay Dutt’s character, dressed in a white kurta-pyjama paired with a brown shawl draped over his shoulder, also sporting a heavy beard and an intense expression.

Fans were quick to react to the viral video. One user commented, "This time it's personal." Another wrote, "BABA re BABA! Yeh crazy hoga. Can’t wait—Ranveer’s look is making me skip a beat already." A third said, "Powerhouse Ranveer Baba & The Sanju Baba #Dhurandhar Killer scene." Another fan added, "Aag lagne wali hai! #Dhurandhar is 2X fire with Babas Ranveer and Sanju."

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar—best known for the National Award-winning Uri: The Surgical Strike—Dhurandhar is described as an action-packed espionage thriller. Alongside Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt, the ensemble cast includes Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. The story is reportedly inspired by real-life covert operations led by India’s current National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. The film is under production and is expected to hit theatres by the end of 2025.

Apart from Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, where he stars opposite Kiara Advani. Sanjay Dutt, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of Housefull 5, which boasts an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, and Nargis Fakhri. The film is set to release on 6 June 2025.