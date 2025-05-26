‘Kaun Rasha’: Confused Sanjay Dutt forgets Raveena Tandon’s daughter's name; internet cannot stop laughing. Watch

Actor Sanjay Dutt had an awkward encounter when he seemingly failed to recognise Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, during a recent outing in Mumbai. The moment was caught on camera and has emerged on social media. Also read: Sanjay Dutt admits film industry is not together anymore: ‘Thoda bhatak gaye hai’ Professionally, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon have worked on several projects.

Sanjay Dutt's fails to recall Raveena's daughter

A Mumbai-based photographer captured Sanjay exiting a restaurant in Mumbai in the midst of rain. The video was shared on Instagram. The video shows Sanjay leaving an event and getting into his car amidst heavy rain. Showing concern for the paparazzi waiting outside, he advised them to head home.

“Jaa na re. Ghar jao. Baarish ho rahi hai (Go home, it’s raining)," Sanjay said.

The photographers replied that they'd been waiting in the rain to capture photos of Sanjay and his wife, Maanayata Dutt, who are typically based in Dubai. They shared that they also needed to wait for another celebrity, so they couldn't leave just yet, saying they are waiting for “nayi ladki" (newcomer).

To this, Sanjay asked, “Kaun? (Who?)" That’s when the photographers say, “Rasha". Sanjay is seen getting confused, and asking again, "Kaun?" again.

The paparazzi then clarify, “Raveena Tandon ki beti (Raveena Tandon’s daughter)”. Sanjay nods and replies, “Achha, jaao (Okay, go click her pictures)”. He is then seen sitting in his car.

Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon have shared screen space in several Bollywood films. They have worked in films such as Aatish: Feel the Fire (1994), Kshatriya (1993), Jung (2000), and in LOC Kargil (2003). Most recently, they were seen in the film Ghudchadi, which was released in 2024. Meanwhile, Rasha entered Bollywood with the period film Azaad earlier this year.

Sanjay’s work

Sanjay was most recently seen in The Bhootnii, which also featured Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari and Sunny Singh in key roles. Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the horror-comedy released earlier this month. It recived a dull response at the box office.