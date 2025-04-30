Sanjay Dutt admits film industry is not together anymore: ‘Thoda bhatak gaye hai’

Sanjay Dutt is busy promoting his latest action comedy The Bhootnii which also stars Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari and Sunny Singh in key roles. The actor recently launched their new song Aaye Re Baba at an event, however, what caught everyone's attention was Sanjay's emotional note where he said that the film industry has been divided and how his film is not getting enough support. At a recent event, Sanjay Dutt lamented that his latest film The Bhootnii is not getting enough support from the industry.

‘Dukh hota hai ki Industry aise batt chuki hai’

A video of the launch event of Bhootnii new song has now caught attention on social media where Sanjay shared his sadness with the audience. “Dukh hota hai ki Industry aise batt chuki hai jo maine kabhi dekha nahi tha. Humlog ek family the, aur hamesha rahenge, thoda bhatak gaye hai. Main yahi kehna chahta hoon ki har picture important hoti hai ye industry ke liye and har picture ko woh mauka dena chahiye. (It is disheartening that the industry has been divided which I had not seen before. We have been a family, and will always be, but have gone a little off-track lately. All I want to say is every picture is important for the industry and every movie should get an equal opportunity). The distributors and cinema owners, everybody should be equal with films,” he said.

The actor also lamented that his film is not getting enough push. "Chalo Bhootnii ko itna zor nahi diya ja raha hai lekin mujhe pata hai ye picture bahut aage niklegi. (Bhootnii might not have got much limelight but I feel the film will do well). I request the film industry to be together as a family again and let’s help each other so that the film industry grows," he added.

About The Bhootnii

Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, Asif Khan, BeYouNick, and others in key roles. Co-produced by Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt, the horror-comedy was scheduled to hit theatres on April 18, but will now release on May 1.