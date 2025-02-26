The Bhootnii: Sanjay Dutt channels ‘desi Blade’ as he fights ‘bhootni’ Mouni Roy in horror-comedy

Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy are all set to entertain the audience with their upcoming horror-comedy, The Bhootnii. The makers unveiled the title with an intriguing announcement video, giving a glimpse of what’s in store for viewers. Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy's stills from The Bhootnii announcement teaser.

The Bhootnii announcement video

On Wednesday, Sohum Rockstar Entertainment took to Instagram to share the announcement video of The Bhootnii. The video begins with a powerful voiceover by Sanjay Dutt as the footage focuses on spirits and a haunted tree. It also shows Sunny Singh screaming to get back his love (Palak Tiwari) from a supernatural being (Mouni Roy). However, what caught everyone's attention was Sanjay’s look at the end—he was seen holding two swords, ready to fight spirits.

The video ends with the text, “Bhootnii machayegi taandav 18th April 2025.” The caption below the video reads, "Get ready for a rollercoaster of horror, romance, and comedy like never before! Presenting 'The Bhootnii,' where love, laughter, and supernatural thrills come together in the most unexpected way!"

Internet calls Sanjay ‘desi Blade’

Internet users were quick to compare Sanjay's look to Marvel’s superhero Blade. One comment read, "Modern Bhootnii with desi Blade." Another wrote, "We got an Indian Blade before the Hollywood Blade." A YouTube user asked, "Does Sanjay Dutt look like Blade, or is it just me?"

Some fans also expressed excitement for the film. One praised Mouni Roy, writing, "The way Mouni literally fits into every role and brings the best look ever—I just love it!" Another commented, "Mouni’s characters always look so powerful just by the look." Praising Sanjay, a fan wrote, "Outstanding look!" while another added, "Sanju Baba on fire!"

About Blade

Blade is a superhero film and television franchise based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, starring Wesley Snipes in the original film trilogy and Sticky Fingaz in the television series. The first Blade film was released in 1998, directed by Stephen Norrington, followed by Blade II in 2002 and Blade: Trinity in 2004. In 2024, Wesley reprised his role in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Wesley Snipes's still as Blade.

About The Bhootnii

Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, Asif Khan, BeYouNick, and others in key roles. Co-produced by Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt, the horror-comedy is scheduled to hit theatres on April 18, 2025.