Sanjay Dutt confirms he has ‘come out victorious’ 2 months after cancer diagnosis: ‘My heart is filled with gratitude’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 15:32 IST

Actor Sanjay Dutt has beaten cancer. He shared a statement with his fans about his health on Wednesday, saying that he has emerged ‘victorious’ in the battle.

Sanjay wrote that the last couple of months have been difficult on his family but he is finally cured of the disease. “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can--the health and well-being of our family,” he wrote in his note.

My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/81sGvWWpoe — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 21, 2020

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way,” he added.

Sanjay also thanked his doctors and other medical staff for taking good care of him. “I am especially grateful to Dr. Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful,” he wrote.

Also read: Comedy Couple movie review: Saqib Saleem, Shweta Basu Prasad can’t double up the funny

Sanjay was reportedly diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, however, the family never revealed the details of his diagnosis. His wife, Maanayata Dutt had shared a statement in August saying, “To all of Sanju’s fans and well wishers, I can’t begin to thank you for the love and warmth you have shown him all these years. Sanju has been through many ups and downs in his life, but what has kept him going through every tough phase has always been your adulation and support. And for this, we will always be grateful. We are now being tested through yet another challenge, and I know, the same love and warmth will see him through this time as well.”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter