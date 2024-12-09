Sanjay Dutt to lock horns with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 4, fans laud first look: 'Khalnayak is back'

Sanjay Dutt enters Baaghi 4

On Monday, the first-look poster of Sanjay's character was unveiled, showcasing the actor in a gripping and intense avatar. The poster shows Sanjay seated on a throne, clad in blood-soaked clothes, with a lifeless woman in his arms, exuding a powerful mix of pain and rage.

The poster comes with the accompanying tagline, "Every Aashiq Is A Villain”, teasing a complex and intriguing character, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the film's release.

Actor Tiger Shroff shared the poster on his Instagram handle, writing, “Every Aashiq is a Villain” ... Presenting @duttsanjay in Baaghi 4.”

Fans get excited

Fans have gone into a frenzy after looking at Sanjay's intense and rugged look in the poster, with many taking to social media to express their excitement and eagerness to see him bring this complex character to life.

“Is baar kuch taqdi plaining ki h lagta hai (They have planned the plot well this time),” wrote one user, with another commenting, “Ohh God Iss baar bada dhamaka hoga (it is going to be a big blast this time)”.

“Abhi maza aye ga (it will be fun),” wrote one user, with one mentioning, “Ab toh double dhamaka hoga (It will be double bonanza this time)”.

One comment read, “Khalnayak is back”, with one reading, “Movies first look is deadly. Very intense”. “Definitely an interesting take! Can't wait to see how this plays out.,” shared one user, with another noting, “Baba on the fire”.

About Baaghi 4

Last month, the first poster of Baaghi 4, the fourth instalment of the action franchise, was released by the makers. The poster included the first look of Tiger Shroff as his famous character Ronnie.

The first-look poster showed Tiger, covered in blood, sitting on a commode in a dilapidated toilet. He held a machete in one hand, a bottle of alcohol in the other, and chewed on a cigarette while looking straight into the camera. A body seemed to be lying on the floor in front of him while there was blood spatter on the walls behind. A '4' was carved on the wall just above Tiger. The poster included the text: "This time, he is not the same".

About the franchise

It was in 2016 when the Baaghi franchise began with Tiger and Disha Patani in the lead role. It earned ₹129 crore worldwide and was Tiger's first solo hit. This paved the way for the blockbuster Baaghi 2, which earned ₹259 crore and saw the return of the two stars alongside Manoj Bajpayee.

Baaghi 3, which was released in 2020, had Shraddha Kapoor replacing Disha as the female lead and also starred Riteish Deshmukh. Despite its release being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Baaghi 3 earned ₹137 crore worldwide.