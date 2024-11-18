‘Sab Animal banenge’: Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 poster reminds netizens of the last scene in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

This year, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff made his debut in Rohit Shetty’s beloved cop universe as the newest recruit in the onscreen force with Singham Again. The film arrived in theatres, locked horns with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and minted crazy money at the box office. Well, what’s next for Tiger? Much to the delight of fans, the actor answered this question himself this morning when he announced his next project. Tiger will return to the silver screen next year on September 5 with Baaghi 4, the fourth instalment in his Baaghi action thriller franchise, backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 poster reminded fans of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Baaghi 4 will mark Kannada filmmaker A Harsha’s Bollywood directorial debut. Along with the announcement, Tiger shared the first look poster where he is seated on top of a toilet seat in what looks like a bathroom turned crime scene. The actor has a bottle of alcohol in one hand, a butcher knife in the other and a cigarette in his mouth. Tiger is sporting a buzz cut and is dressed in a pair of shorts and an open jacket, with his abs on display. In the caption below, he shared, “A darker spirit, a bloodier mission. This time he is not the same!💥👊 #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4 Directed by @nimmaaharsha.” Well, the poster is impressive, but it reminded many netizens of Ranbir Kapoor’s 2023 blockbuster hit film Animal.

After the poster of Baaghi 4 was shared, a social media user claimed, “This looks heavily inspired from the last scene in animal,” whereas another netizen stated, “Bas! Ab saare Animal ke copy cat ban gaye - bas karo bhai!!! 🫸🫷.” Another internet user pointed out, “Animal ka ending scene,” while a comment read: “Ab sab animal banege 🔥.” Not just Animal, some were even reminded of Shahid Kapoor’s 2019 film Kabir Singh when they saw Tiger’s new look and poster. For instance, one social media user called it, “Very Kabir Singh meets Animal vibes,” while another internet user agreed and wrote: “What nonsense looks similar to Kabir Singh animal vibe.”

Both Animal and Kabir Singh were created by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The films shook the box office but were also heavily criticised for toxic masculinity. Let’s wait and watch what Tiger brings to the table with Baaghi 4 in 2025.