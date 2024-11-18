Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff wields machete, sits on commode in bewildering, gory first poster

Tiger Shroff is returning to Baaghi once again. The first poster of Baaghi 4, the fourth instalment of the action franchise, was released on Monday morning by the makers. The poster included the first look of the actor as his famous character Ronnie. (Also read: Tiger Shroff shares Baaghi 4 update, teases fans with action-packed video. Watch) Baaghi 4 first look poster featuring Tiger Shroff

Baaghi 4 first look poster

The first-look poster showed Tiger, covered in blood, sitting on a commode in a dilapidated toilet. He held a machete in one hand, a bottle of booze in the other, and chewed on a cigarette while looking straight into the camera. A body seemed to be lying on the floor in front of him while there was blood spatter on the walls behind. A '4' was carved on the wall just above Tiger. The poster included the text: "This time, he is not the same".

The poster, particularly the setting, evoked mixed reactions from fans. One said, "The poster shows how big of a s*** this is going to be." Another added, "Seriously, so weird." There were fans happy with the first look, too. One Tiger fan proclaimed, "This is a sure-shot blockbuster." Another wrote in the comments, "I hope Shraddha is in this one, too."

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 is slated to hit the screens on September 5, 2025. The poster also announced that the film's shoot begins today (i.e. November 18). Baaghi 4 is directed by A. Harsha, known for films like Bajrangi and Veda.

About the Baaghi franchise

The Baaghi franchise began in 2016 with the eponymous film, starring Tiger and Disha Patani. It earned ₹129 crore worldwide and was Tiger's first solo hit. This paved the way for the blockbuster Baaghi 2, which earned ₹259 crore and saw the return of the two stars alongside Manoj Bajpayee. Baaghi 3, which was released in 2020, had Shraddha Kapoor replacing Disha as the female lead and also starred Riteish Deshmukh. Despite its release being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Baaghi 3 earned ₹137 crore worldwide.