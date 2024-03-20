Tiger Shroff shares Baaghi 4 update, teases fans with action-packed video. Watch

Tiger Shroff cinematic career skyrocketed with the success of Baaghi and Baaghi 2. Based on the theme of rebel against injustice, the action franchise has so far come up with three installments. Expressing his gratitude about the same on his Instagram handle Tiger Shroff confirmed the fourth sequel from Baaghi universe. The movie is expected to be released in 2025. (Read more: Wallah Habibi: Akki-Tiger bromance eclipses their chemistry with Manushi, Alaya) Tiger Shroff announced Baaghi 4 release details in his latest post. (PC/Instagram/tigerjackieshroff)

Tiger Shroff's video

Tiger took to Instagram and shared a video which showcased his action journey from Baaghi to Baaghi 3. He captioned his post as, “The franchise closest to my heart, also the most challenging for my heart. (smiling emoji, heart emoji and keep quiet emoji).”

The actor's glimpses from all three films showcased his death-defying stunts and hand-to-hand combat sequences. His lucidity with flying kicks, jumps and other acrobatics depict the range of his martial arts skills. The actor's chiseled physique flaunting his six packs and biceps was also the highlight of the clip.



His famous dialogue from Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 2 is shown in the last where he says, “Ye jo tera torture hai, ye mera warm up hai (Your torture is my warm-up)." While teasing with Ronnie's character in Baaghi 4, the promo video added a caption which read, “He fought for his family, he fought against country. Sajid Nadiadwala brings you the most heroic, fearless chapter of Baaghi Universe.”

Tiger's action avatar in Baaghi 4 hailed by fans

Tiger's mother also Ayesha Shroff reacted to the video by dropping heart emojis. A fan commented, “We want both Disha Patani and Shraddha Kapoor in the movie (smiling and heart emojis).” Another Instagram user wrote, “Baaghi 4 super hit (four heart emojis).” A fan also wrote, “India's no.1 action hero.” A fan expressed excitement and commented, “This is absolutely amazing, I'm really looking forward to Baaghi 4."

Tiger is currently geared up for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar, Alaya Furniturewala and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The movie is slated to be released on April 10, 2024.

