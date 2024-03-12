Manushi Chhillar decks up in stunning golden and white outfit in unseen pics from Anant Ambani pre-wedding festivities

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar took place more than a week ago, but inside photos from the festivities are still pouring in. On Monday, Manushi Chhillar shared a bunch of beautiful new pictures of herself from the Ambani pre-wedding celebration on March 3. Also read | Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre wedding highlights: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh stun in perfect looks Manushi Chhillar has shared unseen pics from Ambani pre-wedding.

Manushi Chhillar's pics from Ambani event

The actor and former Miss World wore a golden blouse with a white lehenga and heavy jewellery for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s 'Hastakshar' ceremony, which marked the culmination of the couple's lavish pre-wedding festivities spanning from March 1 to March 3. The event also saw a 'Maha Aarti', as the couple celebrated their union.

Grand decor at Ambani pre-wedding

Manushi Chhillar's pictures gave a glimpse of the opulence and beauty of the venue for the function. In the pictures shared by Manushi, she posed in front of trees decked up with white and red florals and illuminated with red lights. The decor was inspired by India and featured lots of flower decorations.

Recently, fashion designer Manish Malhotra had also shared inside photos from the function. He wrote on Instagram, “God was definitely in all the details in this Hastakshar, as we entered the realm of divinity. Temples inspired from across India, the details of bells and inscribed scrolls hanging from banyan trees, trunks enveloped in glass bangles,papermesh made birds from Orissa, temple chunnaris, the smear of vermillion, turmeric, rudraksh and coconut only further teleporting one into The Valley of Gods.”

About Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and family went all out for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The three-day festivities featured celebrity guests such as Rihanna, Bill Gates, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan, among many others.

As per a recent report by Daily Mail, the pre-wedding festivities hosted by Nita and Mukesh Ambani cost a staggering £120 million (approximately ₹1260 crore) with the catering contract alone, awarded to one of India’s leading five-star hotel groups, rumoured to be around £20 million.

Rihanna also performed on day 1 of the Ambani festivities in Jamnagar, and pictures and videos of not only her performance but also her arrival and departure from Jamnagar airport were widely shared on social media.

