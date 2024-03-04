Step inside fancy venues for Anant Ambani's 1260 crore pre-wedding festivities with larger-than-life florals all around

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and family went all out for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The three-day festivities featured celebrity guests such as Rihanna, Bill Gates, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, among many others, yet the opulence and beauty of the various venues for the different functions hosted by the Ambani family between March 1-3 emerged as a main character onto themselves, offering the perfect setting for the grand festivities. Also read: 5 best moments from Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's star-studded Jamnagar bash Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar were held over three days.

As per a recent report by Daily Mail, the pre-wedding festivities hosted by Nita and Mukesh Ambani cost a staggering £120 million (approximately ₹1260 crore) with the catering contract alone, awarded to one of India’s leading five-star hotel groups, rumoured to be around £20 million.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Massive flower arrangements

On March 1, the first day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities was celebrated as 'An Evening in Everland', where guests wore elegant cocktail attire. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a picture on Instagram Stories with American floral designer Jeff Leatham, who was responsible for all the intricate flower arrangements at the extravaganza. Known for his work with reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and the rest of her family, Jeff created larger-than-life white, pink and purple flower arrangements for the night.

Animals and forest-inspired day-time event

On March 2, art inspired by India was the decor theme as the Ambanis hosted 'A Walk on the Wildside' with 'jungle fever' being the dress code. Held outdoors in the Ambanis' animal rescue centre Vantara in Jamnagar, the event featured peacock and jaguar motifs on chairs and furnishings. Forests, birds and animals could be found on everything from carepts to walls.

In the evening, the guests proceeded to 'Mela Rouge'. The Moulin Rouge-inspired carnival was the most opulent event of the Ambani celebrations featuring yellow bulbs and chandeliers and the bold use of red colour. Making it even more dramatic and romantic were large-scale red floral installations.

Mirrors on ceilings to a glittering golden and red carousel, the Ambanis were not kidding, when they called their pre-wedding sangeet night 'Mela Rouge'. On March 3, for the 'Maha Aarti', the decor was inspired by India and featured lots of white floral strings and lighting.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place