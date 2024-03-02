Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding day 2 live: Rihanna wins hearts; Vicky, Katrina Kaif head to Jamnagar

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding day 2 live updates: The couple hosted a grand party for their friends and family on Friday night.

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding day 2 live: As per the schedule released on Friday, the itinerary for Day 2 includes ‘a walk to the wild side’ and ‘a potpourri of desi activities.’ Firstly, the guests will visit Ambanis' animal rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The dress code for the same is 'jungle fever.'...Read More

• Earlier this week, Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation announced the launch of the Vantara (Star of the Forest) programme, an umbrella initiative to focus on the rescue, treatment, care and rehabilitation of injured, abused and threatened animals, both in India and abroad.

• Secondly, after the wildlife walk, the guests will be escorted to the ‘Mela Rouge,’ where a potpourri of desi activities will take place. The dress code for the same is 'South Asian attires.'

• From Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, who's who from different fields has arrived to attend the lavish celebrations.

• Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant.

She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about it, saying, "Throughout my life I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."