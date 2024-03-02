Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding day 2 live: Rihanna wins hearts; Vicky, Katrina Kaif head to Jamnagar
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding day 2 live: As per the schedule released on Friday, the itinerary for Day 2 includes ‘a walk to the wild side’ and ‘a potpourri of desi activities.’ Firstly, the guests will visit Ambanis' animal rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The dress code for the same is 'jungle fever.'...Read More
• Earlier this week, Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation announced the launch of the Vantara (Star of the Forest) programme, an umbrella initiative to focus on the rescue, treatment, care and rehabilitation of injured, abused and threatened animals, both in India and abroad.
• Secondly, after the wildlife walk, the guests will be escorted to the ‘Mela Rouge,’ where a potpourri of desi activities will take place. The dress code for the same is 'South Asian attires.'
• From Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, who's who from different fields has arrived to attend the lavish celebrations.
• Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant.
She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about it, saying, "Throughout my life I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."
Anant Ambani pre-wedding live: Rihanna's team and the paps
Radhika Merchant pre-wedding live: The papazzi once again had a tonne of fun with foreign guests, especially Rihanna's team. They asked them to try different poses and even chanted ‘hip hip hurray’ to get them to pose together. Watch their antics here.
Anant Ambani pre-wedding live: Mira Kapoor's look from the party
Mira Kapoor opted for an all-white look for the pre-wedding party on Friday. She posted a picture on Instagram as well. Check it out here.
Anant Ambani pre-wedding live: Vir Das' joke about the wedding
Taking to social media, comedian Vir Das joked, “Right now. This very second. A foreign tourist who speaks no Hindi is visiting Jamnagar. And thinks it's always this happening. This is just a normal day. He's going to get home and tell his friends the most amazing stories in the world. About music and celebration and dance and stars. A year from now, upon his recommendation those friends will Visit Jamnagar. They will then make a video call, and break up with him.”
Anant Ambani pre-wedding live: Vicky and Katrina head to Jamnagar
Actor Vicky Kaushal and his actor wife Katrina Kaif are finally on their way to Jamnagar. The couple missed the first day festivities but were spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai on Saturday morning. Katrina wore a floral dress while Vicky wore a cream jacket and pants. His arm cast has also been removed.
Anant Ambani pre-wedding live: Bill Gates' comment
Bill Gates said in an interview, how this was his first Indian wedding. “I’m starting at the top (laughs). It’ll be hard to go to another Indian wedding after this one. I know the family and actually organised my visit so that I could attend. I went and got fitted for clothes, so it’ll be a fun thing to do,” he was quoted as saying. Read full story here.
Anant Ambani pre-wedding live: Shahid Kapoor heads to Jamnagar
Radhika Merchant pre-wedding live: Actor Shahid Kapoor was spotted at the Kalina Mumbai airport on Saturday morning. He is heading to Jamnagar where he will join his wife Mira Rajput and their kids Misha and Zain. Mira arrived in Jamnagar yesterday.
Anant Ambani pre-wedding live: A peek inside Everland
Radhika Merchant pre-wedding live: A video shared by Reliance shows all the fun that guests had at the party on Friday night. Shibani Kashyap sang while men and women in their best cocktail outfits mingled over drinks and food.
Anant Ambani pre-wedding live: Who are the new arrivals?
Radhika Merchant pre-wedding live updates: Singers Udit Narayan, Sukhwinder Singh, Lucky Ali and composer Pritam were spotted at the Jamnagar airport on Saturday morning. They will likely perform at tonight's event.
Anant Ambani pre-wedding live: Ivanka Trump in a saree
Radhika Merchant pre-wedding live updates: Check out the inside pictures from last night's party where Ivanka Trump wore a saree and Shah Rukh Khan chilled out with Dwayne Brave. See the photo gallery here.
Anant Ambani pre-wedding live: How much does the wedding cost?
Radhika Merchant pre-wedding live: According to a few reports, the wedding will cost about ₹1000 crore! Even at this amount, it won't make a dent in Mukesh Ambani's bank balance. It is still just 0.1% of his total worth.
Anant Ambani pre wedding live: Rihanna's parting words
After an electrifying show at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant pre-wedding celebration, pop sensation Rihanna expressed her pleasure at having attended the grand event and said that she could not wait to return to the country soon.
Donning pink dress paired with jade chunni, the pop queen paired the look with a matching neckpiece and minimalist makeup as she made her way from the Jamnagar airport.
When asked about the concert and the pre-wedding celebration, Rihanna replied, “It was the best, can't wait to come back to India, baby.” Asked if she liked the stay here, she said, "I loved it."
Anant Ambani pre wedding live: What's on schedule for Saturday?
Radhika Merchant pre-wedding live: The guests of the Ambani family will all go out for a safari through the newly launched Vantara conservation programme. They are expected to dress up in chic safari outfits inspired by nature and the forest. Check out more details here.