Priyanka Chopra's mother had this to say when asked about actor's absence at Ambanis' Jamnagar bash

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations are taking place in Jamnagar. While the guest-list featured a lot of Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan, fans wondered about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ absence. When her mom, Madhu Chopra, was asked about the same by Instant Bollywood, here’s what she said. (Also Read: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding day 2 live updates) Madhu Chopra attended the Ambani bash in Jamnagar, but Priyanka didn't

‘She will make up for it’

Madhu was spotted by the media at Jamnagar and Instant Bollywood chatted with her. Talking to them, she revealed that she had wanted to come to Jamnagar for many years now and it has finally come true, thanks to Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding bash. She said, “I have been wanting to come to Jamnagar, in fact I spoke to Anant (about it) many years ago. It’s become true now. I am really looking forward to it (the pre-wedding bash).” When the reporter asked if Priyanka was missing being there, Madhu agreed but did not reveal the reason for her absence. She just said, “She will make up for it, don’t worry.”

Priyanka and the Ambanis

While Priyanka might have missed the pre-wedding events, she was present at other important Ambani family events. In March 2023, she and Nick attended the opening of NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre) in Mumbai, an event that was also attended by Hollywood celebrities like Zendaya and Gigi Hadid. The actor is currently spending time with her daughter Malti Marie and rest of the family in the US, sharing pictures from her downtime on her Instagram. She also announced that she will play a pirate in new film The Bluff opposite Karl Urban.

Rihanna performs

Guests at the pre-wedding bash were entertained by Rihanna on Friday. The singer flew down for a special performance and was joined on stage by the Ambani family. Videos of her performance have now gone viral on social media. Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are in attendance.

