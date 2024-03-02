Ambanis really went all out with floral decor for Anant Ambani's Jamnagar bash. Check out inside pics

The pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar is all anyone can talk about. We can see why with a bevvy of stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan in attendance. And now, fashion designer, Bun Tikki producer Manish Malhotra shared a sneak peek into the decor at the pre-wedding events. (Also Read: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding day 2 live updates) A glimpse of the decor shared by Manish Malhotra

The posts

Manish took to Instagram to share two sets of pictures from the events. “Creative Indian Artistry in #jamnagar at its Finest under the guidance of Mrs Nita Ambani,” he captioned one of the posts, writing on another, “Mrs Nita Ambani s Passion for Craft , Art and Perfection leads to a beautiful vision of different artists coming together and making unforgettable memories.”

The decor

One of the pictures shows a statement fountain in the middle of the room, while another shows a crystal chandelier. The white decor, glass ceiling and white light is complimented by bursts of colour due to the floral arrangement in shades of blue, purple and peach. A green door with brass handles in the shape of elephants leads to another room which sports hand-painted walls in the traditional style. Another set of pictures show the room transformed with gold couches, mood lighting and floral arrangements with a touch of foliage. Celebrity florist Jeff Leatham was roped in for the floral decor.

The star-studded guestlist

Fans can’t seem to stop talking about the stunning cocktail looks numerous celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ram Charan, Kiara Advani and others have pulled off for the pre-wedding events on social media. Rihanna performed at the event on March 1 and other performances are soon to follow. Guests were treated to a dessert buffet featuring an array of cakes on March 2.

