Amitabh Bachchan, Manish Malhotra, Manushi Chhillar head to Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding party in Jamnagar

A number of Bollywood celebrities are heading to the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant. The event is taking place in Jamnagar, Gujarat as the duo is all set to tie the knot later this year. (Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor reveals Mukesh Ambani's three goals rule that he lives by) Amitabh Bachchan leaves for Anant Ambani's wedding in Jamnagar

Who's heading to the pre-wedding?

From Bollywood, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, ace designer Manish Malhotra, and actor and former Miss India World Manushi Chhillar were spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai as they departed for Jamnagar to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Amitabh was seen wearing a colourful sweatshirt as he was spotted leaving for the pre-wedding. Recently turned producer Manish Malhotra was also seen arriving in Jamnagar in his signature all-black avatar. Manushi was also seen in black as she smiled at the paparazzi at the airport.

About the pre-wedding event

The pre-wedding functions are expected to be traditional and grand. The Bollywood guest list includes Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, and Janhvi Kapoor among others. Popstar Rihanna and Diljit Dosanjh are scheduled to perform at the festivities.

The guests at the occasion will receive traditional scarves made by women artisans from Kachchh and Lalpur in Gujarat. Recently, Reliance Foundation posted a video on their Instagram handle in which women from Gujarat can be seen curating Bandhani scarves for the wedding functions of Anant and Radhika.

In the clip, one can also see Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, meeting the artisans and expressing her happiness for their hard work. "These women pour their hearts and souls into the craft, preserving age-old techniques and breathing life into stories as ancient as the land itself. Swadesh is empowering communities and preserving age-old craftsmanship," Reliance Foundation captioned the post.

Anant and Radhika got engaged in a traditional ceremony in January 2023 at the family's residence Antilia in Mumbai. Anant's siblings Isha and Akash got married in 2018 and 2019 respectively.