Ranbir Kapoor reveals Mukesh Ambani’s advice to him: ‘Don’t take success to your head'

Ranbir Kapoor mentioned Mukesh Ambani in his speech after he was honoured with the Maharashtrian of the Year award at Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards on Thursday. The actor shared three rules that he lives by as he revealed what the businessman had told him. Ranbir is close to Mukesh's son Akash Ambani, with whom he attended the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the newly-constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya in January. Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor sit with Akash Ambani, wife Shloka at Ayodhya Ram Mandir ceremony Ranbir Kapoor at an awards function in Mumbai on Thursday, which also had Mukesh Ambani in attendance.

Ranbir Kapoor's talks about Mukesh Ambani

Ranbir Kapoor was presented with the award by veteran actor Jeetendra. Ranbir, in his 'short and simple' winning speech, spoke about the advice he got from Mukesh Ambani, who sat in the front row at the awards event. Ranbir said in Hindi, “I have three simple goals in life. My first goal is to do meaningful work with humility. I took a lot of inspiration from Mukesh bhai (brother), who has always told me, ‘Keep your head down and continue to work. Don’t take success to your head and failure to your heart'.”

'I am very proud to be a Mumbaikar'

Ranbir, who welcomed daughter Raha Kapoor with actor-wife Alia Bhatt in 2022, then said, “My second goal is to become a good person. I want to become a good son, a good father, a good husband, a brother and friend. Third, and most important, I want to be a good citizen. I am very proud to be a Mumbaikar and such awards mean a lot to me."

Ranbir's projects

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the 2023 blockbuster Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Alongside Ranbir, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna were seen in lead roles in Animal, which was slammed by some for promoting toxic masculinity.

One of Ranbir's upcoming projects include Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He is also going to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film based on the Ramayana.

