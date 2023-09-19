Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi bash: SRK, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai and more stars flock to Antilia in their best outfits

The billionaire Ambani family threw a lavish bash for their friends on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday. The grand event was attended by politicians, police officials and even Bollywood personalities. In attendance were Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Raj Thackeray, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and many others. Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai were among the guests at Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi bash.

Shah Rukh Khan arrived for the bash with his family. There was his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and even youngest son AbRam.

Alia arrived for the celebrations in a red saree. She was joined by her Brahmastra director and close friend Ayan Mukerji. Her husband Ranbir Kapoor was not seen with her. Also spotted was Salman Khan with his niece Alizeh Agnihotri. Salman looked handsome in his dark kurta and white pyjama.

Ranveer and Deepika looked the perfect couple too. She wore a red-pink suit while he chose a green silk kurta-pajama with a long embellished dupatta. Aishwarya Rai arrived with daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya wore a blue suit and Aaradhya chose a yellow one.

Shahid Kapoor was seen without wife Mira Rajput while his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani arrived with her husband Sidharth Malhotra. Boney Kapoor gave company to younger daughter Khushi Kapoor while elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor arrived solo.

Junaid and Ira Khan, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh and Shahid Kapoor.

Rekha, Shanaya Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Dr Nene.

Rekha was seen in a red silk saree while Anil Kapoor looked great in a white kurta pajama. Host Nita Ambani looked regal in her green and red saree and gold jewellery. She joined her daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta and to-be-daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant for photo op outside their home.

Also spotted were Tamil stars Nayanthara and Vignesh, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon with her daughter Rasha, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani and more.

Earlier in the day, the Ambani family held a puja at Antilia to welcome Ganpati home. It was attended by their closest friends and family. A video from the same was also shared by paparazzi on social media.

Earlier this year, several Bollywood stars had also attended the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre in Mumbai. Even Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Zendaya were invited as special guests. Supermodel Gigi Hadid and social media star Emma Chamberlain were part of it too.

