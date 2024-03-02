Ram Charan massages wife Upasana’s tired feet on flight to Jamnagar; fans call it ‘couple goals’. Watch

A video of Ram Charan massaging his wife Upasana Konidela’s feet is going viral on X. In the video, the couple is on a flight to Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. (Also Read: Boney Kapoor confirms Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in for Ram Charan's next) Fans can't get enough of Ram Charan and Upasana's chemistry

The video

In the video shared by Upasana on her now-deleted Instagram stories, she can be seen resting on a private plane with her feet up. Ram can be seen looking out the window and massaging her tired feet. “Fly to Jamnagar with us,” reads the caption on the video. The couple was spotted at Hyderabad airport on Friday evening, twinning in blue and black ensembles. Numerous fans left comments under the video. One simply wrote, “Couple goals,” with a heart emoji, while another wrote, “Give him best hubby Award. (sic)”

Later in the day, makeup artist Zeba Hassan shared a video of the couple, dressed up for the festivities. Upasana opted for a slinky black skirt paired with a top, with her jewellery lending the outfit a pop of colour. Ram looked dapper in a matching, dark suit. She called the couple ‘her favourite’ sharing the video.

Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding

Ram and Upasana were in Jamnagar for Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding bash that was kickstarted on March 1 and will continue till March 3. The events are taking place at the Ambani Estate in Gujarat. The dress code for the first day was elegant cocktail outfits, with the bride and groom welcoming the guests with speeches. The highlight of the evening however was a live performance by Barbados singer Rihanna, which was followed by an elegant dinner and after-party. The Ambanis kick-started the events with an ‘anna seva’ for the villagers on February 29.

Ram and Upasana

Ram and Upasana are childhood friends turned lovers, with the couple getting engaged in 2011 after dating for a while. They tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl called Klin Kaara, in 2023. Upasana mentioned at a recent event that she’s ready to become a mother again. Ram will soon be seen in Shankar’s Game Changer, apart from an untitled film by Buchi Babu Sana.

