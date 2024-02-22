Ram Charan’s wife Upasana is ready to have another baby: My health, my choice

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela were blessed with a baby girl in June last year, and they named her Klin Kaara. And now, Upasana is ‘ready for round two’ and have another baby soon. Talking to iDream Media on the sidelines of an event in Hyderabad, Upasana spoke about women’s health, her choice to have a baby later in life and more. (Also Read: Ram Charan’s sister-in-law welcomes twins. 'Awesome threesome', says Upasana) Upasana and Ram Charan with their first born Klin Kaara

Upasana’s statement

Talking about how women’s health matters, Upasana said, “I feel our health also matters and we must put ourselves in front. If we don’t care for ourselves, no one else will care for us. I really feel like women don’t have to suffer when there are solutions here. Women can make a choice when they want what in their lives.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Talking about having Klin Kaara at 34, she said, “I made a choice to have a kid late in life, and I don’t regret it at all. That was my choice; that was my thing to do. And I’m ready for round two whenever my doctor is. My health, my choice,” hinting that she’s looking to have another baby soon.

Ram and Upasana

Ram and Upasana were friends for years before dating and getting engaged in 2011 and married in 2012. On June 30, 2023, they welcomed their first child. The couple often shares a glimpse of their lives on social media, especially when they head on vacations together. Ram and Upasana were recently present at the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Ram’s father, actor Chiranjeevi and several other celebs also attended the ceremony.

Upcoming work

Ram is currently shooting for Game Changer with director Shankar and actor Kiara Advani. The film will release this year. He will resume shooting for Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana’s untitled film. Casting is currently in progress and the rest of the cast is yet to be announced. Music composer AR Rahman has been brought on-board the exciting project that will see Shiva Rajkumar in a key role.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place