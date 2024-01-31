Ram Charan fans trend ‘irresponsible director Shankar’ on X, demand a Game Changer update

It looks like Ram Charan’s fans have gotten impatient with waiting for an update on their favourite star’s next film. Trending on X since Tuesday are the hashtags ‘irresponsible director Shankar’ and ‘reckless filmmaker Shankar.’ Frustrated by not just any movie updates, but also lack of a release date, the actor's fans have been tweeting against the director. (Also Read: From Mahesh Babu to Allu Arjun, looking back at five times Tollywood stars opened up about smoking) Kiara Advani and Ram Charan during the launch of Game Changer

Fans are not happy with Shankar

Most of the tweets are derogatory in nature, coupled with violent visuals taken from films like KGF, Salaar or RRR, apart from a hashtag, Wake Up Shankar… They also morphed the director’s face in scenes from films, where the villains are being beaten up. This is not the first time fans have done this, as the film has been in development for three years now. The last time they did this, it was producer Dil Raju, who was targeted.

Release date

Game Changer was announced by Shankar and Ram Charan in February 2021. Karthik Subbaraj penned the film’s story with Shankar writing the screenplay and Sai Madhav Burra writing the dialogues. Kiara Advani was also roped in the same year in July, with Anjali, Sunil, SJ Suryah, Naveen Chandra, Jayaram and others cast in pivotal roles. The film officially went on-floors in October that year.

However, director Shankar has been juggling the shooting of this one with Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. When Raju was asked about the release date in December 2023 at a press meet, he said, “People like SS Rajamouli, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Shankar take longer to shoot films because they won’t stop shooting till they get what they want. I know how hard they are all working hard for the film. Shankar aims to finish shooting for this film before Ram shoots for his next. We will only know when the film will release once it’s in post production.”

What’s next

The filmmakers plan to shoot another schedule in February. Game Changer is a film based on the theme of electorial reforms and Ram will play an IAS officer. Thaman S is composing the film’s music. Post this film, Ram will shoot for an untitled film with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana.

