Ram Charan’s sister-in-law welcomes twins. 'Awesome threesome', says Upasana

Ram Charan’s sister-in-law, his wife Upasana’s sister Anushpala and her husband Amran Ebrahim, are blessed with twins. Upasana took to her Instagram to share a super cute picture of the whole family together and share her excitement about her daughter Klin Kaara having sisters. (Also Read: Ram Charan’s wife Upasana says Klin Kaara is a ‘daddy’s girl’: I'm extremely jealous) Upasana is happy that Klin Kaara has two sisters now(Instagram)

Upasana’s post

“Introducing the awesome threesome - power puff girls. Klinkaara Konidela is joined by her 2 sisters. Ayraa Pushpa Ebrahim & Ryka Sucharita Ebrahim. Welcome to the club @anushpala @armaanebrahim,” she wrote, introducing the new additions to the family. In the picture seemingly taken at the naming ceremony, Upasana, Anushpala and the three babies can be seen dressed in pink while Ram and Armaan wear white.

The family is surrounded by lush foliage in the picture, apart from fresh flowers. However, pink seemed to be the theme for the ceremony. In December last year, she announced on Instagram that her sister Anushpala is pregnant. Sharing a picture with her sister she wrote that ‘more babies (are) on the way.’

Ram and Upasana’s baby

Ram and Upasana also experienced parenthood in June 2023. Upasana gave birth to Klin Kaara in Hyderabad. Talking about Klin’s bond with Ram in an interview with Galatta Ritz, Upasana said, “I think we both play a significant role in parenting. Whatever a mom is expected to do, I think the dad is doing more than that. We’re equally raising Kara, it’s beautiful. Ram is a hands-on dad. She’s a daddy’s girl, and I am extremely jealous. When she sees her dad, her face lights up. There's a special smile, a twinkle in her eyes, and I'm like, come on.”

Upcoming work

Ram was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The film made history by bagging a Golden Globe and Oscar for the song Naatu Naatu. He is currently shooting for Game Changer with director Shankar and actor Kiara Advani. The film will release this year. He will resume shooting for Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana’s untitled film. Casting is currently in progress and the rest of the cast is yet to be announced. Music composer AR Rahman has been brought on-board the exciting project that will see Shiva Rajkumar in a key role.

