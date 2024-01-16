Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha grooves with Ram Charan's baby Klin Kaara. Watch

Allu Arha grooves with Klin Kaara

In the brief video, shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Upasana is seen holding Klin Kaara in her arms and swaying. Allu Arha smiled and held her cousin's feet as she too moved from one side to another. In the clip, Upasana wore a black leather jacket and pants. Klin Kaara was seen in a beige outfit, while Allu Arha opted for a pink dress.

Allu Arjun, Ram Charan celebrated Sankranti together

The video surfaced after the family celebrated the Sankranti festival on Monday. Chiranjeevi took to X and dropped a beautiful family picture on the occasion of Sankranti. He wrote in Telugu, "This Sankranti of dairy crops and Bhoga Bhagya, happy Sankranti to all, hoping to reap the harvest of happiness in every home!"

In the picture, Chiranjeevi and his wife, Surekha Konidala, stood at the centre. Ram Charan sat beside Upasana and Klin Kaara. Allu Arjun sat with his wife, Sneha Reddy. Other family members were also seen smiling for the camera in ethnic outfits. Earlier, Upasana, took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to share pictures from their family's Sankranthi celebration.

About Ram and Allu Arjun's families

Ram and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012. After being married for 11 years, the couple welcomed their first child on June 20 last year in Hyderabad. Allu Arjun and Sneha tied the knot on March 6, 2011. They have two kids named Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha.

About Allu Arjun's films

Allu Arjun will be seen in Pushpa 2 - The Rule. The film will hit theatres on August 15, 2024. The first movie in the franchise was Pushpa: The Rise, an action entertainer, which was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. It was directed by Sukumar.

The film, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, was widely praised. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil were part of the film.

Ram's upcoming project

Ram is gearing up for the release of director Shankar's upcoming action thriller film Game Changer opposite Kiara Advani. The film is billed as an action drama with current-day politics and will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Game Changer is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

