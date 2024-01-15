Ram Charan holds Klin Kaara on his lap; Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, come together for epic family pic on Makar Sankranti

Chiranjeevi has dropped his epic family picture on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Monday. The picture also shows the youngest member of the family, Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kaara Konidela in a red ethnic attire but her face has been kept hidden with a heart emoji. All from Ram Charan, his wife Upasana, Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are seen in the frame. Also read: Ram Charan makes dosas at Mega family's Sankranthi celebrations; Lavanya Tripathi makes ladoo. See pics How many can you identify in this epic family picture of the Konidela family.

Who all are there in the picture

Chiranjeevi had almost his entire family in attendance, adhering to the dress code of red sarees for women and kurta-pyjama for men as they all came together to celebrate the festival in Bengaluru. Sharing the picture on Twitter, Chiranjeevi wrote in Telugu, “This Sankranti of dairy crops and Bhoga Bhagya. Happy Sankranti to all, hoping for all to reap the harvest of happiness in every home!”

Chiranjeevi is seen at the centre, posing with his arm around his wife Surekha, who is seen in a check red saree. Ram Charan is seen sitting besides Upasana, with Klin Kaara sitting on his lap. The toddler seems to be twinning with her mom in a polka-dotted red ethnic outfit. Allu Arjun is seen laughing while seated on slight right in a beige kurta and wife Sneha in a red saree with a broad golden border. Varun Tej is seen in a lavender kurta while Lavanya is seen in a plain red saree. Ram Charan's dog Rhyme is also seen in the picture on bottom left.

Fans loved the mega family picture but many asked about Pawan Kalyan who skipped the celebrations due to his political assignments.

Ram Charan, Allu Arjun's upcoming films

On Sunday, Upasana Konidela took to Instagram stories to share pictures from their family's Sankranthi celebration. Ram Charan was seen flipping dosas like a pro in one of the videos. In another, Ram Charan's mother Surekha was seen playing with Klin Kaara. She was also seen making dosas in another video.

Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of director Shankar's upcoming action thriller Game Changer, opposite Kiara Advani. The film is billed as an action drama with current-day politics and will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Allu Arjun is currently working on Pushpa: The Rule, which is among the most anticipated films this year.

