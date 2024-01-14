Ram Charan makes dosas at Mega family's Sankranthi celebrations; Lavanya Tripathi makes ladoo. See pics

Every year, the Mega family, including the three brothers Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu, celebrate Bhogi and Sankranthi at the Megastar’s residence in Hyderabad. The cousins, including Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika Konidela and others, also take part in the festivities. But this year, the family shifted to Bengaluru to ring in Sankranthi. (Also Read: Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan’s family heads to Bengaluru for Sankranthi) Upasana shared a glimpse of the family's celebrations

From biryani to mousse

Upasana took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of the delicious food the family has been gorging on. From flavourful biryani and chocolate mousse to mirchi bajji (fritters) and sunnundalu (a type of ladoo). Sharing a glimpse of Lavanya Tripathi making sunnundalu, she wrote, “What a sweet new Konidela kodalu (daughter-in-law). Making sunnunda for the whole family,” to which Lavanya replied, “Thank you super sweet pedda kodalu (elder daughter-in-law) hehe.”

Surekha whipped up dosas for the whole family and spent time with Klin Kaara

Dosas galore

While the breakfast in the last two days seems to have featured an array of chutneys and idli, the live idli counter managed by Ram’s mom Surekha seems like a hit. Sharing a video of her mom-in-law making dosas accompanied by the music of Chiranjeevi’s Star Star, Upasana wrote, “Athamma Rockstar.” In the video, Surekha can be seen whipping up dosas for the whole family. Ram also seemed to have taken over the counter from his mom, because Upasana shared a video of him whipping dosas, writing, “Athamma (mom-in-law) good training.”

Vaisshnav Tej’s birthday

Vaisshnav turned a year older on January 13, and the family celebrated the occasion with multiple cakes. Wishing the Uppena actor a happy birthday, Upasana shared a video that shows him all smiles as he poses for a click with Ram. The RRR star also shared a candid click with Vaisshnav, Sai Dharam Tej and Varun, writing, “Happy birthday kiddo! Lots of love!” On January 14, the family celebrated Bhogi with a massive bonfire.

