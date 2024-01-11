Miss Perfect teaser: Lavanya Tripathi plays a woman obsessed with perfection in this rom-com

Directed by Vishwak Khanderao and produced by Supriya Yarlagadda for Annapurna Studios, Miss Perfect is Disney + Hotstar’s latest offering. The rom-com series stars Lavanya Tripathi, Abijeet, Abhigna Vuthaluru, Jhansi and Harshavardhan in the lead roles. The web-series will be released in seven languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali and Marathi. The makers released its teaser on Thursday. (Also Read: Varun Tej to sport four different looks in his upcoming film Matka) Lavanya Tripathi and Abijeet in Miss Perfect

The teaser

Lavanya plays a young woman called Lavanya Rao who is obsessed with perfection. She is a management consultant who wants everything around her to look a certain way, leading to some hilarious moments. Abijeet plays her neighbour who loves cooking and has a similar mindset.

But then the pandemic hits, and chaos ensues in their gated community, Shanti Nilayam. Lavanya finds herself caught up in a case of mistaken identity, sparking a comical cat-and-mouse game. The series will hit Disney+ Hotstar soon. “When perfectionism meets chaos, the love story is sure to be epic!” wrote Lavanya, sharing the teaser on her X account.

Upcoming work

Lavanya, who began her career in 2012 with Andala Rakshasi was last seen in the 2022 film Happy Birthday and the 2023 series Puli Meka. She will soon be seen in a Tamil film titled Thanal and has wrapped up shooting for the series, Miss Perfect. The series penned by Francis Thomas and Shruti Ramachandran will see cinematography by Aditya Javvadi and music by Prashanth R Vihari.

Varun-Lav wedding

Lavanya met Varun Tej on the sets of their 2017 film Mister and eventually started dating. The couple also worked together in the 2018 film Antariksham 9000 KMPH. They made their relationship public when they got engaged in June 2023 in Hyderabad. After that, they planned a lavish wedding in Tuscany, Italy and tied the knot there at a bespoke villa in November.

