Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan's children and fam head to Bengaluru for Sankranthi

Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan’s children and fam head to Bengaluru for Sankranthi

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 13, 2024 04:57 PM IST

Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Pawan Kalyan’s children and the rest of the family will celebrate Sankranthi in Bengaluru this year instead of Hyderabad.

The Mega family will be ringing in Sankranthi in Bengaluru this year instead of Hyderabad. Pawan Kalyan, Nagababu, the cousins Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika Konidela and other members of the family usually celebrate Bhogi and Sankranthi at Chiranjeevi’s home. (Also Read: Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela get invited to attend Ram Mandir consecration)

Upasana Konidela, Ram Charan, Klin Kaara were clicked at Hyderabad airport
Upasana Konidela, Ram Charan, Klin Kaara were clicked at Hyderabad airport

The family flies to Bengaluru

Ram, Upasana Konidela, their daughter Klin Kaara and pet Rhyme were clicked at the Hyderabad airport by the paparazzi on Saturday morning. The RRR actor wore a black kurta and a pair of chinos, apart from a black cap. He was seen holding Klin and covering her face from being clicked. Upasana wore a grey overcoat with denims. The couple was accompanied by Klin’s au pair, who incidentally also happened to be Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s elder son Taimur’s nanny.

A few minutes later, Pawan Kalyan’s children Akira Nandan and Aadya were also spotted at the airport, joining Ram and fam on their trip. The rest of the family is also expected to fly out to Bengaluru to ring in the festivities together.

Upcoming work

Ram was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR with Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt as his co-stars. The film garnered recognition worldwide after its release on Netflix and the song Naatu Naatu from it went on to win Golden Globe and Oscar awards.

Post that, Ram began shooting for director Shankar’s maiden Telugu project Game Changer, with Kiara Advani as his co-star. Shankar juggled the shoot for this film with Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. The film will see Ram play an IAS officer and is expected to dwell on politics.

Ram has also given his nod to star in a yet-to-be-titled film by Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana. The film will also see Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar in a key role and will have music composed by AR Rahman.

