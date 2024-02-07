Ram Charan’s wife Upasana says Klin Kaara is a ‘daddy’s girl’: I'm extremely jealous

Actor Ram Charan’s wife, entrepreneur Upasana Konidela, talked about their daughter Klin Kaara. In a recent interview with Galatta Ritz, she said how they share parenting duties, adding that Klin Kaara is a total ‘daddy’s girl’. (Also Read: Ram Charan, Upasana host grand party for Chiranjeevi after Padma Vibhushan honour. See inside pics) Upasana shared how she and Ram Charan parent their daughter

‘Her face lights up’

When referred to by the interviewer as a ‘power couple’ and asked if Klin is also close to her father like most girls are, Upasana said, “Power comes from the heart and I think we both play a significant role in parenting. Whatever a mom is expected to do, I think the dad is doing more than that. We’re equally raising Kara, it’s beautiful. Ram is a hands-on dad. She’s a daddy’s girl, and I am extremely jealous. When she sees her dad, her face lights up. There's a special smile, a twinkle in her eyes, and I'm like, come on.”

‘We’re from completely different worlds’

Ram and Upasana might have been friends for years before their marriage, but she admits that they’re from such different worlds, that she didn’t understand his work initially. “Like every woman, I’ve sometimes asked him if he needed to do certain scenes with heroines. I’m like, ‘Come on, what is this?’” she said.

“But he’s like, ‘Please understand, this is my profession and this is what happens'. He explained the technicalities and now everything is fine. Initially, I didn’t understand; we came from two different worlds. But there’s no one he has better chemistry with than me, he looks the best with me,” she added.

Ram’s upcoming work

Ram was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The film made history by bagging a Golden Globe and Oscar for the song Naatu Naatu. He is currently shooting for Game Changer with director Shankar and actor Kiara Advani. The film will release this year. He will resume shooting for Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana’s untitled film. Casting is currently in progress and the rest of the cast is yet to be announced. AR Rahman has been brought on-board the exciting project that will see Shiva Rajkumar in a key role.

