Ayesha Khan interview: I overcame language barriers to do good work in Telugu

We’re only two months into 2024 but Ayesha Khan has already had a busy year. She was a contestant on season 17 of Bigg Boss and has been shooting for Telugu films back-to-back. Ask her about it and she says, “The whole experience has been a rollercoaster ride. Bigg Boss has opened doors to new opportunities and new work. I’ve had no time to rest, but I’m not complaining. Because there’s nothing better than that.” (Also Read: Vicky Jain reunites with Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya, Sana Raees Khan as he holds house party after Bigg Boss 17 eviction) Ayesha Khan talks about her journey from TV to Telugu films

In a chat with Hindustan Times, she talks about everything from her Bigg Boss journey, transitioning from TV to films, her love for Hyderabad and more.

Life after Bigg Boss

Ayesha was a wild-card entrant on Bigg Boss, entering on day 64 and exiting on day 97. Ask her what life has been like after the experience, and she says, “Life has been great since I came out. It was tough to stay in the house, I don’t know how anyone does it. But I’ve begun to see things differently once I’ve come out. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, I’m glad I took it up. There have been a lot of ups and downs since I took part in the show, but I am happy for the love and support I’ve gotten.”

Playing the part

Ayesha began her career as a junior artiste in the TV show Kasauti Zindagi Kay. She later starred as the antagonist Birba in the show Baalveer Returns before debuting on the silver screen in 2022 with the Telugu film Mukhachitram. “I didn’t even know the meaning of junior artiste when I began acting,” says Ayesha, adding, “While the scenes on TV shows are quite stereotypical, it has been good for me as an actor to give my best to play a single character. Now that I’m acting in films, I think playing such varied roles is much more fun and challenging.”

Ayesha Khan on overcoming language barriers to work in Tollywood

Facing language barriers

When Ayesha first got the chance to work in the Telugu film industry, she wondered if it was all a ‘scam.’ She explains, “I did not know anyone here, the language is alien to me and I wondered if I had really landed my first silver screen role. I was scared it was a scam, I was told that not knowing Telugu wasn’t an issue. Later, as I shot for the film (Mukhachitram), I wondered if I would’ve played the role better in Hindi. But I took it as a challenge and began mugging my lines, learning what they meant. It was difficult initially but I managed to learn them faster for my next film.”

Working in TFI

Ayesha will now be seen in a special number in Vishwak Sen-starrer Gangs of Godavari. She also plays a lead role in Sree Vishnu-starrer Om Bheem Bush, apart from playing a key roles in Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Lucky Bhaskar and an untitled film starring Sharwanand. “I play a fisherwoman in Om Bheem Bush and an NRI in Sharwanand’s film. I enjoyed playing such varied roles. I also have a powerful dance number in Gangs of Godavari that’s quite dhamakedar. Vishwak’s energy is truly something else,” she says.

Ayesha would like to star in a Bengali film someday

Ayesha Khan on her love for Hyderabadi food

A second home

The actor claims that Hyderabad is her ‘second home’ given that she has family here and has shot here before. “I am greedy to do good work, so a film with Ram Charan is on my wishlist. Working here has taught me that language is no barrier, so I would also like to do a Bengali film someday,” she rattles off, adding, “I absolutely love the food here also. If you want to gain weight, you must stay in Hyderabad for a week. (laughs) I love the mandi biryani and the comforting combination of rice, rasam and chicken fry. I will always come down to Hyderabad just for that.”

