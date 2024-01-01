Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan is back, picks up fight with Munawar Faruqui and Anurag Dobhal. Watch

Ayesha Khan had collapsed in the earlier episode of Bigg Boss 17, after which she was rushed in for medical attention. Now, the makers have released a new teaser promo from the upcoming episode where Ayesha was seen returning to the Bigg Boss house. Yet, tensions between her and Munawar seem to be unresolved, with even a heated argument between Anurag Dobhal and Munawar firing up. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan consoles Ayesha Khan in medical room as she has meltdown after he lashes out at her. Watch) Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande in the new episode of Bigg Boss 17.

Ayesha Khan back in the Bigg Boss house

As Ayesha Khan returned to the Bigg Boss house, she was greeted by the rest of the inmates with a warm hug. Still, Ayesha refused to interact with Munawar there. The promo then showed that Munawar making khichdi (porridge) for everyone but Ayesha said she will not be eating that food, just because Munawar is making it. The teaser also gave a sneak peak of another fight in the house after Anurag said he saw Munawar smiling after Ayesha left. Ankita Lokhande, who is also present during this chat, tells Ayesha, "Aisa kuch nahi tha...Kisi ki baaton mein aana mat zyada. Yaha sab tere naam se bhi kuch kuch bol rahe the (There was nothing like that, don't get manipulated by someone's words. These people were also talking behind your back)."

Munawar asks Anurag, ‘Kaun he tu?’

At this point, Ankita gets up and asks Munawar if he was laughing when Ayesha was gone. Munawar replies by asking Anurag, "Kaun he tu (Who are you)?" Anurag says, "Tu kisi ka he (Are you anyone's friend)?" As a heated argument develops further, Ankita tells Ayesha not to trust Anurag.

More details

For the unversed, Ayesha is Munawar's ex-girlfriend. Ever since she came on the show as a wild-card contestant, she has been exposing Munawar on the show. Earlier, during the Weekend Ka War episode, actor-host Salman Khan had lashed out at Munawar and Ayesha, questioning their relationship, after which Ayesha was seen crying in the house. She fainted in the house later and her co-contestants carried her to the medical room, where even Salman Khan visited to see her condition.

