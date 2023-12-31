Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan consoles Ayesha Khan in medical room as she has meltdown after he lashes out at her. Watch

Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan received medical attention after she fainted in the Bigg Boss house. In the Weekend Ka War episode, actor-host Salman Khan had lashed out at Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha, questioning their relationship, after which Ayesha was seen crying in the house. Later, she fainted in the house and her co-contestants carried her to the medical room, where even Salman Khan visited her. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan lashes out at Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan; asks 'yeh kya games chal rahe hai?') Salman Khan visited to see the health condition of Ayesha Khan.

Salman consoles Ayesha Khan

Ever since Ayesha Khan has entered the Bigg Boss house, she has been spilling the truth about her relationship with Munawar Faruqui. For the unversed, Ayesha is Munawar's ex-girlfriend. In the latest episode, Ayesha collapsed in the Bigg Boss house. She was earlier seen crying in the garden area of the house, all by herself. After seeing her faint, the other contestants carried her to a room, where a doctor came in to do a checkup. Salman Khan also came inside the house to oversee the situation. He was seen consoling Ayesha as she received medical attention. She started crying after seeing him.

Salman scolded Ayesha and Munawar

It all began in the weekend episode, where Salman was seen scolding Ayesha and asking about her motive behind entering the show. He asked, "Ayesha, maksad kya he iss show mein aane ka (Why did you come on this show)?"

To this, Ayesha responded, "Sir, apology chahiye thi mujhe us cheez ki (I wanted an apology from him)!" Salman then says, "Apology national television pe chahiye thi?" He lashed out and said that misunderstandings and arguments occur in every relationship but to do it in this way in a show is not how it is done. Salman pointed towards Ayesha and Munawar and said, "Jis tarah apka rishta dikh raha hei, woh narazgi wala rishta dikh hi nahi raha hai. Yeh kya games chal rahe hai yaar (The way you are together, this does not look like you two are angry. What kind of games are you playing)?"

Apart from its scheduled time on Colors TV – Monday to Friday at 10 pm and Saturday to Sunday at 9:30pm – Bigg Boss 17 streams 24x7 on JioCinema.

