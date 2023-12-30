Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan lashes out at Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan; asks 'yeh kya games chal rahe hai?'

Ever since Ayesha Khan entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant, she has been spilling the tea about her relationship with contestant Munawar Faruqui. In a new promo from the upcoming weekend episode, host Salman Khan was seen scolding Ayesha and asking about her motive behind entering the show. Ayesha was also seen breaking down in tears later. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui breaks BB property, snaps at Mannara Chopra as she taunts him. Watch) Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan in the Bigg Boss house.

What Salman Khan said

For the unversed, Ayesha is Munawar's ex-girlfriend. In the new teaser shared by the makers on social media, Salman Khan pointed out Ayesha and Munawar and asked, "Ayesha, maksad kya he iss show mein aane ka (Why did you come on this show)?" To this, Ayesha responds, "Sir, apology chahiye thi mujhe us cheez ki (I wanted an apology from him)!" Salman then says, "Apology national television pe chahiye thi?" He lashed out and said that misunderstandings and arguments occur in every relationship but to do it in this way in a show is not how it is done.

Salman questions the relationship

Salman then tells Munawar, "Stand up comedy mein pata nahi kya kya bol jaate ho aap, yaha toh bola nahi ja raha he apse (You say a lot during to your stand up comedy, but here you are mum)!" Salman lashes out at both and says, "Jis tarah apka rishta dikh raha hei, woh narazgi wala rishta dikh hi nahi raha hai. Yeh kya games chal rahe hai yaar (The way you are together, this does not look like you two are angry. What kind of games are you playing)?"

In the next part of the teaser, Ayesha was seen crying in a corner of the house. When Munawar comes to console her, she warns him: 'Mujhe shakal nahi dikhana apni Munawar. Please, aaj se zindagi mein apni shakal nahi dikhana (Do not show your face to me, I do not want to see you again in my life)!"

